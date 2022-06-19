ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

Florida Collegiate Summer League: Leesburg Lightning fall to DeLand

By Tom Cavanaugh
Daily Commercial
Daily Commercial
 3 days ago
DELAND — The Leesburg Lightning fell 7-2 to the Deland Suns on Saturday night at Sperling Sports Complex.

Deland snapped its 10-game losing streak, earning its first victory of the year, while Leesburg fell to 8-6 on the season.

All-area baseball: Lake Minneola's Ryan Paul is player of the year

The Lightning struck in the first inning with a sacrifice-fly from junior Gabriel Esquivel, his seventh RBI of the year. They would not score again until the eighth inning when Ian Thornton raced home on an error.

After Leesburg had the upper hand to start, DeLand bounced back with two runs in the bottom of the first. A Lightning throwing error with runners on the corners scored the tying run and an RBI groundout from Suns outfielder Sean Sparling gave DeLand a 2-1 lead at the end of one.

DeLand never trailed after that, scoring early and often.

The Suns got their best start of the year from freshman right-handed pitcher Stephen Cherepanya, hurling seven innings allowing just one run on eight hits.

Leesburg finished with eight hits as seven of the 10 Leesburg hitters had at least one.

Senior right-hander Heston Mosley made the start for the Lightning and was given his second loss of the summer. Mosley allowed two runs on two hits in the first inning and settled in nicely, with three scoreless innings on one hit in his last three innings.

DeLand pulled away in the sixth inning with six straight hits to start for the Suns resulting in four runs. The Lightning found themselves battling a 7-1 deficit late in the contest and failed to recover.

Relief pitcher Cade Udell polished off the first Suns win with two hitless innings, allowing one run and striking out four. Udell has struck out 18 in 7 1/3 innings pitched this season.

Three Lightning relievers — Cody Bruns, Bryson Galloway and Cameron Sereda — combined to allow three runs on eight hits. Leesburg’s final pitcher of the evening, Ty Van Dyke, struck out the side in the eighth.

Next up for the Lightning is Seminole County on Monday. Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Historic Sanford Memorial Stadium.

Tom Cavanaugh is the communications intern for the Leesburg Lightning.

click orlando

Can you use disabled parking decals from other states in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “Can I use my disabled parking decal while visiting (Florida) from another...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Woman riding bicycle hit, killed by vehicle in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — A woman riding a bicycle has died after being struck in DeLand. According to DeLand police, it happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of South Clara Avenue and West Howry Avenue. Responding units found an adult female bicyclist with severe injuries after being struck by...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Driver hits trooper patrol car on Florida Turnpike in St. Cloud, FHP says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A driver backed into a patrol car on the Florida Turnpike in St. Cloud Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver, a 38-year-old Kissimmee man, was stopped at an outside shoulder on northbound State Road 91 on the Turnpike, near an emergency-vehicle-only ramp from Friar’s Cove Road, troopers said.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

St. Johns River Water Management District halts sale of conservation lands

This story was updated at 1:15 p.m. to include a statement from St. Johns River Water Management District Chairman Rob Bradley. On the evening of Monday, June 13, local environmentalists became aware that over 18,000 acres of conservation lands managed by the St. Johns River Water Management District were being considered to be sold as surplus. Chris Farrell, of Audubon Florida had reviewed the governing board's agenda for the following day and found the item listed in the consent agenda.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
floridianpress.com

Dirty Politics Rears it Head in Central Florida GOP Primary Race

Americans for the most part have championed the idea of free and fair elections as being most important to our democracy. There was always a kind of respectful attitude to the property of others supporting different political candidates during election cyçles. However, it appears Scott Sturgill (R), a candidate for District 7 in the upcoming Republican primary (a large field we might add – 8 candidates), released a video showing a man playing dirty politics in Central Florida as he trespassed on private property and stole and destroyed Sturgill's campaign signs.
SANFORD, FL
