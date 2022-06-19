First class complete for Tuscarawas County Sports Hall of Fame

Former college basketball coach Eldon Miller talked about Tuscarawas County's "passion" for sports.

Miller, a Gnadenhutten High graduate, was the head coach at Western Michigan, Ohio State and Northern Iowa, was one of 23 living inductees into the first class of the Tuscarawas County Sports Hall of Fame.

The beginning: TCSHOF announces first class.

A banquet, honoring and inducting the 23, was held Saturday night at Buckeye Career Center.

Deceased inductees, as well as contributors and teams, were inducted in a ceremony held at Dover High School on June 3 giving the TCSHOF a total of 60 inductees into its first class.

The TCSHOF is a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring those individuals prominent in the history of athletics in Tuscarawas County. The Hall will be based in the Dover Public Library.

Saturday's inductees spoke to a full house of fans, friends and family, recalling tales of former foes and teammates.

"I grew up in the 1940s when everyone said a woman's place was at home," said Youngen, who played for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League as a catcher. "But I always thought it was at home, first, second and third."

Saturday's inductees included: Jeff Arthurs, John Boylan, Rikki Cerett, William "Cannonball" Cooper, Seth Duerr, Frank Ellwood, Sam Fausto, Willie "Cie" Grant, Bob Hall, Kristine Himes, Bob Huggins, Robert James, Dan Jinks, Jamie Lewis, Eldon Miller, Whit Parks, Jim Render, Martha Roudebush, Tom Shetler, Dave Smith, Tammy Spidell, Eric Toukonen and Lois Youngen.

Nominations for the second class, to be inducted in 2024, are now being accepted. For more information on the organization, check Facebok.com/TCSHOF.