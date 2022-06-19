Future Texas catcher Rylan Galvan shows his skills in THSBCA all-star baseball game

ROUND ROCK — Future Texas baseball player and all-state catcher Rylan Galvan has pretty much done it all in his prep baseball career, but Saturday he had a new experience on the diamond.

Playing second base.

Taking part in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association's Class 1A-4A senior all-star game at Dell Diamond, Galvan — playing for the South squad — was thrown into the infield in the sixth inning during the North's 2-1 win.

“It’s an all-star game and we were just kind of having some fun,” Galvan said with a chuckle. “When you’re in a setting like this, you want to be on the field and enjoy it.”

Arguably, Galvan’s entire senior season was pure fun.

Nine days earlier, he helped Sinton complete a dream 37-1 campaign with a 9-0 win over Argyle in the Class 4A state championship game at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. It was a dominating postseason run for the Pirates, who won eight games by at least nine runs.

“We were living the life a little bit this year,” Galvan said. “Going out there and playing baseball with your lifelong peers and friends, it’s some of the best things in your life. … With the quick turnaround from state being back (in Central Texas), it’s fun being back on a baseball field and I wouldn’t have it any other way as you don’t want to get rusty. We got our celebration in and playing baseball is what I enjoy doing.”

Galvan had a monster senior year, earning District 26-4A MVP honors by hitting an astounding .456 with five doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 42 RBIs. Recently named a high school All-American by the publication Collegiate Baseball, he also stole 10 bases. And as he showed on the base path and with his ability to play in the infield Saturday, he’s a bit quicker than your average catcher.

“I’m a hard-nosed guy who’s going to bring it every day,” Galvan said when asked what he'll add to the Longhorns. “Whether it’s practice, the weight room or on the field, I’m just going to play hard, compete and try to give the team the best opportunity to win.”

While Sinton was cruising to a state title, Galvan kept an eye on Texas’ run to the College World Series and looks forward to joining the program in August.

Just don’t expect him to return to the middle infield anytime soon.

“I don’t think playing second in college is an option moving forward,” he said, laughing.

As to the game Saturday, pitchers dominated with the teams combining for only 12 hits over nine innings.

Melissa’s Coy DeFury had a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth and made several fine defensive plays at third base for the North to earn MVP honors.

A local product scored the South’s lone run, as Johnson City’s Cade Boyer reached in the top of the sixth, stole second and touched home on a single by Cameron Yoe’s Tracer Lopez.

“This was awesome,” said Boyer, who was the District 29-2A MVP after hitting .494 and posting an ERA of 0.37 while helping the Eagles to the district title and the third round of the playoffs. “I didn’t know many of these guys, but they were all the same — guys who play a ton of baseball and who are really good. It was cool to play with guys who are better than you or on the same level.”

Boyer, who will be part of a new program at Amarillo College next year, noted his experience Saturday is good preparation for the next level.

“There’s talent in Class 2A, but nothing like this,” he said. “There’s a ton of talent here and it’s really competitive.”

And playing in a facility like Dell Diamond is something Boyer — like the rest of the athletes — appreciates.

“The field at Johnson City is (plain), and you come out here and the dirt and grass are perfect,” he said. “It’s great.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Future Texas catcher Rylan Galvan shows his skills in THSBCA all-star baseball game