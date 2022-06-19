ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro traffic officers keeping busy over weekend

By Gary Dymski
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers who fall short of being cautious and law abiding apparently have kept Metro traffic officers busy this weekend.

In a series of social media posts starting Friday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic unit has put the spotlight on drunken drivers, speeding motorists and those who are impaired and operating vehicles with children as their passengers.

The unit warned drivers Saturday of a “DUI blitz,” or added enforcement, in posts on Facebook and Twitter.

The unit’s message seems pretty clear: We’re out trying to keep roadways safer and for drivers to know they are being watched.

Nevada Cars
