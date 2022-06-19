Orlando unveils Civil Rights Wall of Fame at City Hall

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando unveiled a monument for civil rights leaders on Friday.

City leaders debuted the Civil Rights Wall of Fame at City Hall.

Officials said the Wall of Fame honors those who have made “significant contributions and provided exemplary leadership resulting in progress and achievements in civil rights to benefit the citizens of Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.”

Each year, an awardee is chosen, and their photo and story will be displayed on the Wall of Fame.

The event also celebrated the 50th year of operation for Orlando’s Office of Human Relations.

The office works to uphold city and federal laws that prohibit discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations.

