My Hero Academia is currently in the throes of its Final Arc, with Deku and his friends laying everything on the line in an effort to save Hero Society from the forces of All For One and his scores of super-powered criminals. With each of the heroes having a unique challenge for them to face, it seems that the latest chapter of the manga has given the crime fighters a major ace up their sleeves as it seems as though All For One is having some trouble with his powers at present.

