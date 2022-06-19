ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Juneteenth celebrated across the Sacramento region

By Rowena Shaddox
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cs3Fq_0gFhctAw00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People gathered at William Land Park in Sacramento, at the newly renamed Black Miners Bar in Folsom and in other places in the area to celebrate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States when the last remaining slaves in Galveston, Texas learned of the Emancipation Proclamation on June 19, 1865,two years after President Abraham Lincoln called for the end of slavery, and one year after the 13th amendment abolished it.

Sacramento’s 19th Annual Juneteenth Festival was a multi-day event starting on the night of June 17 featuring a gospel concert, talent show, American history presentations and more.

FOX40 spoke with Nanyangwe Siuluta, a medical doctor from Zambia, and Kaustella Kialain-Sarsih, a civil engineer from Liberia, who are among 25 Mandela Washington fellows from Africa on a cultural exchange with UC Davis.

“Relative to the Mandela Washington Fellowship, Mandela also fought a huge fight as well for the emancipation from apartheid,” Kialain-Sarsih said. “So we relate to the struggle and we really appreciate what we are seeing here… I just want to give the African-Americans kudos and thumbs up. Always celebrate this and we’re here with you.”

Siuluta shared the same supportive sentiment about these Juneteenth celebrations.

“Most of the African-Americans must of worked together in order to achieve their freedom,” Siuluta said. “So that is what we’re still working towards. We can still work together and still collaborate and still make this world a better place.”

In Folsom, people gathered at the newly named Black Miners Bar, formerly Negro Bar, at Folsom Lake for a Juneteenth celebration.

While this name change is only temporary until a permanent one is selected, this still signals a big moment for African-American people, according to Monica Henderson of Go Diva’s Jewelry Boutique.

“With the renaming of it from Negro Bar…, is monumental and historical,” Henderson said. “So it’s a proud moment for African-Americans. I think it’s a moment that is telling and something that should be told. So Juneteenth with freedom and liberation, that’s why we’re out here celebrating and doing what we do.”

Another celebration had taken place at Robert Brookins Park in Del Paso Heights.

“Juneteenth is a holiday that is now a national holiday, so we’re glad to see that the nation recognized this as a holiday. We as African-Americans have been celebrating for years,” said Rashid Sidque, a Lift Up Love Always organizer.

Many celebrated the holiday alongside black-owned businesses with lots of music, Grant High School’s drumline, and lots of food.

Bertha Latimore, C&B Down Home Cooking, has cooked from the time she was a kid.

“I’m strictly from old school, old school. I learned this cooking when I was 13. And then at 13, I was cooking for over 20 people,” she explained.

“This is definitely a celebration of not only black excellence, but our black heritage,” said Sacramento-native D. Karl. “Let’s everybody know that we can come together, we can fellowship, we can love each other like any other group or any other race.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

These Sacramento landmarks are on the city’s Starbucks mug

(KTXL) — When Starbucks launched its “You Are Here” collection in 2013, Sacramento was one of the select cities where collectible mugs can be purchased locally.  The Sacramento-designed mug is an homage to the city with icons that include the Tower Bridge, a landscape of the city’s skyline, the Delta King, a train, a gold […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Bradshaw Animal Shelter asks for towel donations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Bradshaw Animal Center is hoping for some towel donations after running out.  The shelter asked residents if they have any gently-used towels that they would be willing to give away.  “We go through hundreds of towels daily and we need more,” the shelter posted on Facebook.  According to the shelter, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Zoo announces Shani the giraffe is pregnant

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On World Giraffe Day, the Sacramento Zoo made an announcement about a new addition to its zoo.  In a social media post on Tuesday, the zoo said one of its giraffes, Shani, is pregnant and that Glory, another giraffe at the zoo, is going to be a big sister.  According to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folsom, CA
Folsom, CA
Society
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Washington, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
State
Texas State
Local
California Society
Sacramento, CA
Society
Folsom, CA
Government
Local
California Government
KCRA.com

Sacramento’s annual Juneteenth Festival delights, educates crowds Saturday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Music, families and history filled Sacramento’s William Land Park Saturday for Sacramento’s annual Juneteenth Festival. “We’ve got plenty of folks out here enjoying the day and celebrating Juneteenth,” said Gary Simon, the executive director of Sacramento Juneteenth, Inc. “It’s important to continue to honor our ancestors.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Old Sacramento Waterfront sign to light up for first time

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After over two years in development, a custom-designed Old Sacramento Waterfront sign will light up for the first time on Wednesday night.  The sign is slated to be placed 20 feet above the California State Railroad Museum and is supposed to be visible from Interstate 5, according to a press release. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
davisvanguard.org

Sacramento Homeless Union Threatens Federal Legal Action if Unhoused Not Provided 24-Hour Cooling Center Relief from Dangerous Summer Heat

SACRAMENTO, CA – Legal counsel for the Sacramento Homeless Union Tuesday threatened to take federal legal action against the city and county of Sacramento if they do not immediately take “measures” to provide cooling centers during the current heat wave that predicts temperatures at 100 degrees or more from Tuesday into next week.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
FOX40

These are the Fourth of July fireworks shows in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the return of large events after they were mostly canceled the past two years during the pandemic, most major fireworks shows are back in the Sacramento area for the Fourth of July celebrations. Although the fireworks show at Cal Expo is canceled, there are other options to watch fireworks during […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black History#Liberia#Black Miners Bar#American#Uc Davis#African Americans
ABC10

California gets $1.1B back in likely fraudulent benefits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — About $1.1 billion in unused unemployment benefits returned to California on Tuesday, money state officials said was most likely attempted fraud during the pandemic. The money had been sitting on 780,000 Bank of America debit cards that were never used. State officials worked with Bank of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sacramento Magazine

Family Affair: Sacramento’s Real Estate Market

Last year, at age 41, Carmichael resident Chris Platz achieved a goal he once feared might be impossible. The nonprofit manager joined fellow Gen Xers and millennials who have managed to hurdle a series of economic obstacles—recession, pandemic and soaring house prices—to finally cross the homeownership threshold. He bought a modest $275,000 condominium.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
daytrippen.com

Sutter Creek California Gold Country Day Trip

Located in the Sierra Nevada Foothills about 45 miles southeast of Sacramento, this quiet town is the perfect hub to explore the past and present. Such as the Sierra Foothill Wine regions, including Amador County Shenandoah Valley, have thirty-four small family wineries dedicated to making renowned fine wines. Sutter Creek...
SUTTER CREEK, CA
FOX40

FOX40

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy