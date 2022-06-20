ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

1 man dead after Sacramento shooting, police say

By Joseph Daniels
KCRA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead after a shooting in north Sacramento on Father's Day, the Sacramento Police Department said. The shooting happened at the 2700 block of Branch Street around...

www.kcra.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Woman Arrested In Connection To Death Of Sacramento Man

ELVERTA (CBS13) – A Stockton woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a Sacramento man in Placer County. Detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office say, back on March 20, deputies responded to a service call on Palladay Road and Dyer Lane. There, deputies found a bleeding man lying on the street. That man, later identified as 53-year-old Sacramento resident Fred Cornacchioli, was rushed to the hospital but soon died from his injuries. Exactly how Cornacchioli was injured is unclear, but the sheriff’s office has since announced that 44-year-old Stockton resident Sopheap Om had been arrested in connection to homicide. Investigators are still seeking information on the case. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the sheriff’s office tip line.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Arrest made in Placer County homicide of Sacramento man

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they have made an arrest in connection with a March 20 homicide on Palladay Road. Sopheap Om, 44, of Stockton was arrested as a suspect in the homicide of Fred Cornacchioli, 53, of Sacramento on Palladay Road and Dyer Lane in Elverta, according to […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Sacramento Shooting That Left 1 Dead On Branch Street

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning. Sacramento police said officers responded to the 2700 block of Branch Street just after 4 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. Medics soon pronounced that man dead at the scene, police said. Homicide detectives took over the investigation and, by Monday, were able to identify 28-year-old Deon Conley as the suspect. Conley was arrested late Monday afternoon after detectives served a search warrant at a residence in Sacramento County. He has since been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide. Exactly what led up to the shooting has still not been detailed by investigators.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: 1 Dead In Shooting On Laurelhurst Drive In Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — An 18-year-old man has died after he was shot several times in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 10 a.m., deputies responded to the 3000 block of Laurelhurst Drive to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, deputies found a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Medics rushed the man to the hospital, but deputies say the man was later pronounced dead. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: 3 Cars Damaged In Fire At Sacramento Parking Lot

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several cars were damaged after a fire in a Sacramento parking lot Wednesday morning. The scene was along Alhambra Boulevard, near L Street. Incident info: Just before 8am a vehicle fire occurred on Alhambra Blvd near L Street. No injuries reported and it’s been undetermined exactly how the fire began. pic.twitter.com/QYIIrm2GLf — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) June 22, 2022 Sacramento Fire says crews responded just before 8 a.m. and found a car quickly going up in smoke. Firefighters quickly went to work and put out the flames. No injuries were reported, but firefighters say a total of three vehicles were damaged. Exactly how the fire started is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rocklin Man, 79, Killed In Crash On I-80 In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a deadly crash along Interstate 80 in the Natomas area early Tuesday afternoon. We are currently investigating a major traffic collision at this location. No ETO at this time. Consider an alternate route and please drive safe. https://t.co/neYE7Yjk5V — CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) June 21, 2022 The scene of the crash is along the eastbound side of the freeway, near W. El Camino Avenue. California Highway Patrol says, around 1 p.m., at least five vehicles were involved in a crash. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but officers say one man – a 79-year-old Rocklin resident – was pronounced dead at the scene. Only the slow and fast lanes are open at this time, with the middle three lanes being blocked. No estimated time of reopening has been given yet. Drivers are being urged to use an alternate route.
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Police investigating north area homicide

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting homicide that took place around 4 am Sunday morning. The Sacramento Police Department posted the following press release on its Facebook page. Homicide Investigation – 2700 Block of Branch Street. On June 19, 2022 shortly after 4 a.m., Sacramento Police Department...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Kcra
FOX40

Woman killed in Rancho Cordova crash: Police

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman died and a man was severely injured in a crash over the weekend in Rancho Cordova, police said.  The crash happened on Saturday just before 2 a.m. on Sunrise Boulevard near Gold Country Boulevard. Officers arrived at the scene and said a car was found crashed into a […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

Manteca man dies after crashing into parked semi-truck

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Tracy police said a 22-year-old Manteca man died after crashing and becoming trapped beneath a semi-truck. Police said multiple callers reported a crash at the intersection of Patterson Pass and Schulte roads around 4:40 p.m. According to police, the 22-year-old tried to turn but lost control.  The car then crashed into […]
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Airport Escape: Dispatch Audio Describes Arrested Passenger’s ‘Unexpected Takeoff’ In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A passenger arrested and taken off a plane at Sacramento International Airport slipped one hand out of his handcuffs and made his getaway. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office dispatch audio recordings describe the unexpected takeoff at Sacramento International Airport. Deputy: “…I need additional…just got away…he’s in the parking garage…” After what started as a routine arrest, the suspect made a run for it and was somehow able to remove one hand from his cuffs while the other hand was still in them. Deputies sent out his description: Deputy: “…with blue slides and iand he does still have handcuffs on the right…” Deputy: “…do...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

1 person dead after police shooting in Vallejo

This story has been updated to include details from the County of Solano District Attorney’s Office. SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was killed after a confrontation with Vallejo Police on Sunday night, according to a press release from the District Attorney’s Office for the County of Solano. KRON On is streaming news live […]
VALLEJO, CA
FOX40

Man swimming with friends drowns at Folsom Lake

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — California State Parks confirmed that a 47-year-old man died in Folsom Lake near the area of Rattlesnake Bar at 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Folsom Sector Superintendent Richard Preston-LeMay said that the man was swimming with two women to a nearby island and when the women reached the island they noticed that […]
FOLSOM, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injuries Occur in North Sacramento Crash

Two-Vehicle Crash on Westbound I-80 Causes Multiple Casualties. A two-vehicle crash in North Highlands on June 19 caused major injuries to four people. The collision occurred at about 4:30 a.m. along westbound I-80 near the off-ramp for Longview Avenue. It reportedly occurred when a vehicle struck the center divider and was crashed into by another car as it rounded the curve where the accident had happened, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Macee Myers Arrested after DUI Accident on Sonora Street [Stockton, CA]

Traffic Accident on Center Street Left One Officer Injured. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were preforming a DUI traffic stop and investigation in the area of Center and Sonora Streets in Downtown Stockton. Throughout the investigation, Myers attempted to flee the scene, dragging a CHP officer with her...
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy