Anniston, AL

Anniston Lego League

Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

June 19, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. Hosted by the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County come build Legos in the Children’s Department! Held the second Wednesday of the month. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

New Businesses Opening in Anniston this Week!

Anniston, AL – Tomorrow will be a big day in Anniston. Two new businesses will have their grand opening on tomorrow, June 23, 2022. Anniston’s public information officer, Jackson Hodges shared that the City of Anniston is thrilled to announce that ALDI and Jack’s new Golden Springs location will both open this Thursday, June 23, 2022!
Meet and Greet for Special Olympics in Anniston – 6/22/22

Anniston, AL – Today is the day! From 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm come to a meet a greet reception. Come and congratulate the Calhoun County members of Team Alabama for their achievements at the Special Olympics USA games in Orlando, Florida. This event will be at 407 Noble Street, Anniston, AL. It is hosted by The Arc of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties and will be held at their activity building. For more information and directions call 256-236-2857.
Professor Whizz Pop Summer Reading Program in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 10:00 am come out and enjoy Professor Whizz Pop at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. There’s giggles galore, madcap magic and plenty of barnacled books as Professor Whizzpop encourages eager readers to READ! Join the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County to help celebrate our Summer Reading Program; Oceans of Possibilities! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
Summer Art Camp in Piedmont

Piedmont, AL – This camp will run from June 27th thru July 1st – 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. Event by My Sweet Escape Paint Parties & Art by Tiffany Beal. Join them for a fun filled week of step by step painting, arts and crafts, games and fun!! Drop off and pick up each day! $200 Registration fee or $40/day. Sign up ends June 22nd. Message Sweet Escape Paint Parties on facebook or call 256-393-6411 to sign up.
Jax Fest at Golden Eagle Stadium in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Friday, July 1, 2022 at 5:00 pm the annual Jax Fest celebration will begin! This event is hosted by the City of Jacksonville, Alabama and held at 1000 George Douthit Dr SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Mark your calendars for Jax Fest, our annual Independence Day celebration and community festival! As always, Jax Fest is free and open to the public. Gates will open at 5 p.m. at Golden Eagle Stadium at Jacksonville High School. Rock cover band PARRIS will take the stage at 6:50 pm and the fireworks will kick off at 9:00 pm. Vendors will be on site throughout the entire evening. Interested in becoming a vendor? Stop by the community center to register! Places are $40. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and other necessities, including coolers! No alcohol is permitted at Jax Fest, and coolers, bags and the like will be checked at entry. The city appreciates your understanding at this family event.
Press release – JSU Supporting Wendy Ghee Draper

Calhoun County, AL – Jacksonville State University’s JAX PAC is supporting Wendy Ghee Draper, candidate for Alabama State Senate District 12. Wendy Ghee Draper is the first state senate candidate that the organization has ever supported and the only candidate in Senate District 12 receiving the support of Jacksonville State University, a major educational and economic engine in Alabama located in Jacksonville, Alabama.
FREE Computer Classes in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will host a FREE computer class. Come join the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County at the Carver Branch Library for FREE computer classes! Learn the basics, and also learn about the history of computing. Every Tuesday at 9:00 am. Registration is requested. Register at www.publiclibrary.cc/class, or call 256-237-8501 (Ext. 313) The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
Piedmont City Council Meeting, June 21st 2022

Piedmont, AL – Chairman of the Arts and Entertainment Committee, Terry Batey kicked off the planning session of the Tuesday Piedmont City Council Meeting. He discussed the “Independence Day Celebration” that will take place on July 2nd and how they are focused on children, incorporating a petting zoo, as well as horse rides. The total estimated cost for this event is $4,180.00. The Arts and Entertainment Committee has put up $1,000 of its own money and they have raised around $500 in sponsorships. The fireworks show alone costs approximately $2,000, and the council voted to put the $500 in sponsorships towards the cost of the fireworks.
4th Annual Cigars and Sundress Party in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 11:00pm join the 4th Annual Cigars and Sundress Party at Cane Creek Golf Course & Grill. They are back for the annual Cigars and Sundress Day Party!!! If you’re looking for a laid back grown folk party to get dressed up,enjoy good people, food, music and most importantly cigars, you don’t want to miss this event!!!! Hosted by Ayona Phillips and Jeff Phillips.
Anniston’s Virtual Reality Wednesdays

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 8:30 am to 6:00 pm the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County hosts a virtual Reality Wednesday event. Every Wednesday during the Summer, they will have the HTC Vive out in the Teen area! Sign up for a 30 minute slot. Must be 13+ and must have parent sign consent form before play. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
Missing Teen in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Brian Barker, 19, of Anniston has been reported missing to the Anniston Police Department. Jeremiah Barker, Brian’s Father, stated that Brian was last seen leaving his residence on McCall Dr Monday, June 20, 2022, at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon on foot carrying a bag or suitcase. “Brian does not drive and does not have any other friends in the area other than the people at the residence,” said Jeremiah Barker.
Hooligan Harley Davidson Bike Night w/Electric Temple in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Thursday, June 30th, 2022 at 5pm starts to Bike Night w/Electric Temple. It is going to be an epic Bike Night!! Come meet Alabama Crimson Tide Legend John Copeland, enjoy a free rock concert, with music by Electric Temple. Ain’t No Party Like A Hooligan Party!!! Electric Temple is a 3-piece Rock’N’Roll band out of Jacksonville, AL. They believe that blues based, rock music is good for your soul. Members: Shannon Deese Guitar/Vocals, Greg Cheatham Bass/ Vocals, Justin Crawford Drums/Vocals.
Saturday Alive at the Anniston Museum of Natural History

Anniston, AL – Each Saturday the Anniston Museum of Natural History presents Saturday Alive! Each month, They will discuss a new topic and introduce you to several of the animal ambassadors. There is always something new to learn at the Anniston Museums and Gardens! This program is included in museum admission and free for AM&G members. This coming Saturday will be June 25, 2022 at the program begins at 1:00 pm. At the Anniston Museum of Natural History, come face-to-face with prehistoric predators, go spelunking in a replica Alabama cave, stroll the African savanna, and visit Ptolemaic-era mummies.
Disney Teen Day in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Friday, June 24, 2022 at 12pm the Oxford Alabama Public Library will host a Disney Teen Day. Teens are invited to join the library in the Community Room for fun Disney themed crafts, trivia, and a movie. Oxford Public library is here to serve your information and entertainment needs!
Victories and Possible Result Contest Ends the Primary Runoff

Calhoun County, AL – The June 21st primary runoff gave decisive victories for most seats. In the Alabama United Sates Senate seat runoff Katie Britt secured the republican seat by a large victory of 63.01% against Mo Brooks. Andrew Sorrel took the Auditor republic seat with 57.46% against Stan Cooke. For the Republican seat for Secretary of State Wes Allen won with 65.38% against Jim Zeigler. Public Service Place 1 Jeremy Oden took 52.32% against Brent Woodall. For Public Service place 2 Chip Beeker won will 63.25% against Robert L. McCollum. In the Democtractic race for governor Yolanda Rochelle Flowers took 55.14% of the votes against Malika Sanders Fortier.
The Science Lady presents: Liquid Lab in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Friday, June 24, 2022 at 2:00 pm The Science Lady presents: Liquid Lab at Jacksonville (AL) Public Library. Pour over some super science fun with The Science Lady! Liquid Lab is an exciting, engaging journey through some really cool and really cold liquids. You’ll be mesmerized by molecules and stupefied by density. We get a sinking feeling that will love this show! Water you waiting for? See you there! No admittance to this program after 2:15pm or when the room reaches capacity. Please consider limiting the number of adults in your group so no children are turned away. Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.
Explore Like Lewis and Clark Summer Camp in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm the Anniston Museums and Gardens will host a Explore Like Lewis and Clark Summer Camp. The museum has stated that they love to help you Explore Your World, and this summer they will be exploring like Lewis and Clark! During this three-day camp, your child will discover the wonders of animals, plants, and Native American cultures as they embark on their very own expedition at the Anniston Museums and Gardens.
Tomorrow is Runoff Voting Day – Ballot, Candidate, and Voting Location Information

Calhoun County – AL – Tomorrow, June 21st is the Alabama State Primary Runoff Elections. For all registered voters it is a time for you to have a say in who will be on the ballot in November. The Alabama Secretary of State’s website has a wealth of information on voting locations and voter status. Calhoun County has also provided both democratic and republican sample ballots. Below are links that may be useful for voters. Regardless of your party affiliation or who you support voting is an extremely important right and we at the Calhoun Journal hope all choose to exercise that right!
Sand Art for Jacksonville Teens

Jacksonville, AL – Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 3:00 pm. The Jacksonville Public Library invites teens to come fill sea creature bottles. with bright and colorful sand! This is a part of he Oceans of Possibilities themed summer program. Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.
No beard, No fear for Oxford’s Choccolocco Monsters

Oxford, AL – Choccolocco Monsters’ JSU commit Leger has been ‘relentless’ in his pursuit to play college baseball By Al Muskewitz The strapping right-handed hitter with a somewhat familiar bearing stepped into the cage for batting practice before a recent Choccolocco Monsters game without much fanfare, and it didn’t take long before he started turning heads. […]
