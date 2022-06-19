MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. – The Kristin Smart murder trial has been postponed one week due to a health concern for one of the trial participants, according to the Superior Court of California in Monterey County.

The court said that there will be no trial activity for the Paul Flores trial during the week of June 20.

Instead, the court said it scheduled jury selection will begin Monday, June 27.

The jury selection for Ruben Flores will start at a date to be determined, the court said it will provide a later update on that.

For the most recent News Channel 3-12 coverage on this trial, click here .

The post Kristin Smart murder trial postponed one week due to participant health concern appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .