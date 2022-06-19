ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Kristin Smart murder trial postponed one week due to participant health concern

By Lily Dallow
 3 days ago
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. – The Kristin Smart murder trial has been postponed one week due to a health concern for one of the trial participants, according to the Superior Court of California in Monterey County.

The court said that there will be no trial activity for the Paul Flores trial during the week of June 20.

Instead, the court said it scheduled jury selection will begin Monday, June 27.

The jury selection for Ruben Flores will start at a date to be determined, the court said it will provide a later update on that.

