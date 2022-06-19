ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Rome COVID-19 test site open Monday

wrganews.com
 3 days ago

The free COVID-19 test site in Floyd County at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds...

www.wrganews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrganews.com

Mark Green named deputy Rome City clerk

June 22, 2022–10:24 a.m. Mark Green is the new deputy clerk for the City of Rome. The Rome City Commission voted to affirm the appointment Tuesday night. Green has been with the city since 2017. He has served as the senior HR generalist with the human resources department and...
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Ribbon-cutting for Floyd helipad Thursday

June 22, 2022–6:34 p.m. The new helipad at Floyd Medical Center will officially be dedicated Thursday afternoon during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The helipad sits at the North Second Avenue entrance to the Emergency Care Center and has direct elevator access to trauma bays. It replaces Atrium Health Floyd’s helipad,...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee helping keep small Georgia city safe

SUMMERVILLE, Georgia – A Cherokee Nation citizen and firefighter with nearly three decades of experience leads the local fire department in Summerville, Georgia, a small city near the once capital of Cherokee Nation prior to Removal. Robbie Lathem, 50, took over as the department’s chief in 2016. “This...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
WABE

Local educator forced out of job in Cherokee County

On Tuesday’s edition of “Closer Look” veteran journalist and ProPublica reporter Nicole Carr discusses her latest piece report that focuses on Cecelia Lewis, a Black educator who was forced out of a job in Cherokee County. According to the article, co-published for the PBS program “Frontline.” Lewis...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Floyd County, GA
Health
Floyd County, GA
Coronavirus
Rome, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Health
Rome, GA
Coronavirus
Rome, GA
Health
Floyd County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Coosa, GA
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
City
Rome, GA
County
Floyd County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
thecitymenus.com

Electric Cooperative Addresses Reliability Concerns

Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) addresses concerns of service reliability as higher-than-average temperatures settle across the South and threaten rolling blackouts and increased energy bills. Members of Carroll EMC can be assured that Georgia’s electric grid is stable and strategies are in place to maintain uninterrupted electric service. EMCs use...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Milton: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Milton, Georgia

Milton is an area that has major tourist attractions, both for domestic and international tourists because it is closer to Atlanta. The city is ranked as one of the top cities for residents. Mode of Transport. Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), manages all improvements to state routes, even if they...
MILTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chi#Covid
wrganews.com

Etowah River rescue Sunday night

A water rescue Sunday evening on the Etowah River in Bartow County. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services responded to the boat ramp at Highway 411 and Macedonia Road at around 10:47 pm after getting a report of 2 subjects that were last seen at the island. Fire Boat 9...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta to hit 100 degrees for first time in nearly 3 years

ATLANTA - The hottest day of 2022 so far has arrived in Georgia. Temperatures are forecasted to hit triple-digits by Wednesday afternoon, topping this year's record high of 99 degrees on June 15. Wednesday's high of 100 should break the record high of 98 set in 1964 and will be...
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Rome Redevelopment Committee, Alcohol Control Commission hold meetings Wednesday

June 21, 2022–5:13 p.m. The Rome Redevelopment Committee will get updates regarding a couple of proposed Tax Allocation Districts when they meet this afternoon. The committee is looking at TADs for North Rome and the Martha Berry Corridor. Tax Allocation Districts, often called Tax Increment Financing in other states,...
ROME, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
weisradio.com

Woman Dies in Floyd County House Fire

The Floyd County, Georgia Coroner’s office confirmed that 90 year-old Louis Hartley was killed in a house fire at 2272 Cave Spring Road on Monday. A 12 year-old child also suffered burns to over 65% of his body, and was transported to a burn center in Augusta for treatment. A third person who witnesses said is in his 40’s or 50’s in the home made it out of the home without injury. Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor stated that he pronounced Hartley dead around 2:30am. According to Rome Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewnimg, the cause of that fire has yet to be determined and that investigation is on-going with Floyd County Police, GBI, and the state fire marshal’s K-9 investigator.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Looking ahead to Tuesday’s primary runoff races in Georgia

ATLANTA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Polls open in Georgia on Tuesday, June 21, for the Primary Runoff races. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.. Here is a look at the races and the candidates participating. LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR. DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE. The race for the Democratic nominee...
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Sale of city property at Eagle Park moves forward

June 22, 2022–10:15 a.m. The Rome City Commission voted Tuesday night to move forward with the sale of a small tract of land in Eagle Park. John Mayes has requested to purchase 30 feet of city-owned property, adjacent to his business. Commissioner Jim Bojo, who chairs the redevelopment committee,...
ROME, GA
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Villa Rica, GA

Villa Rica interprets as "Rich Village" in Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese. In Georgia, Villa Rica is the City of Gold, sitting in Douglas and Carroll Counties. Aside from its remarkable history and culture, the city offers recreational and leisure activities that attract many visitors each year. It is home to...
VILLA RICA, GA
WMAZ

State data doesn't tell whole story of COVID surge in Georgia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia is going through a COVID surge, mirroring what other parts of the country are seeing. Doctors said the current spike is nowhere near as intense as this past winter's Omicron surge or the Delta wave from last summer. Dr. Jesse Couk, an infectious disease...
GEORGIA STATE
WDEF

Walker Co. mother addresses school board over “vulgar” books

UPDATE: News 12 Now received a response from the Walker County School Board concerning Mrs. Smeiles’ presentation at their June 20 meeting. “The Superintendent and Board members welcome and appreciate feedback from our community. We will review the details provided in the presentation made available this evening. We currently have a procedure in place for the review of materials in our media centers for parents and guardians of students enrolled in the Walker County School District and we welcome the opportunity to work together in addressing any of their concerns.”
WALKER COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy