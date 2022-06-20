ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

47-year-old man killed in fight in Tulare County

ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

Tulare County homicide detectives have detained one person after a man was killed in a fight on Sunday morning.

It happened at around 7:30 am on Ave 242 in Tonyville.

When deputies arrived, they found a 47-year-old man who was not breathing. They learned the man had been in a fight when he became unconscious.

He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Deputies took one person into custody.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.

