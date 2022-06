An active-duty soldier from Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM) was fatally shot on Saturday in Parkland, Wash., police said. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the 1600 block of 112th Street S in Parkland just after 6 p.m. At the scene, deputies discovered U.S. Army Sgt. Emmett Leviticus Moore, 22, with a gunshot wound. They administered first aid, but were unable to save him.

PARKLAND, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO