ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Deering preparing for one last push ahead of primary

By Cole Henke
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o6OPT_0gFhb7Ms00

SPRINGFIELD (NEXSTAR) — The new Illinois 13th Congressional District was drawn to favor Democrats, but a heated Republican primary features several Republicans who believe they have a shot at flipping the newly drawn district.

Regan Deering, a Republican from Decatur with family ties to the ADM company, is making one final push ahead of the primary.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

With 1 week to go, Irvin trying to right the ship

WAUCONDA, Ill. — On Tuesday, Richard Irvin’s running mate, State Rep. Avery Bourne, met with voters in central Illinois’ Christian County — while Irvin toured a manufacturing plant in Wauconda. With just one week left until the Illinois Primary, the Aurora mayor is trying to right the ship. “We’re gonna finish strong,” Irvin said. His […]
WAUCONDA, IL
WGN News

Georgia’s Raffensperger among witnesses for next 1/6 hearing

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is set to testify Tuesday at the House Jan. 6 committee about the extraordinary pressure he faced from former President Donald Trump to “find 11,780” votes that could flip the state to prevent Joe Biden’s election victory. Raffensperger, along with his deputy Gabe Sterling and Arizona’s state House Speaker […]
GEORGIA STATE
WGN News

What does a Trump visit mean for statewide campaigns?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Donald Trump is coming to Illinois. He will stop in Quincy for a rally for Congresswoman Mary Miller, but will it give other Republican candidates a boost? Jerry Nowicki of Capitol News Illinois and Hannah Meisel of NPR Illinois join Capitol Connection to discuss the impact the former President’s visit could […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Decatur, IL
City
Springfield, IL
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Decatur, IL
Elections
Decatur, IL
Sports
WGN News

Indiana man sentenced to 51 months in Chicago VA hospital shooting

CHICAGO — An Indianapolis man with schizophrenia was sentenced to 51 months in prison Tuesday, six months after he pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a rifle that he fired at a VA hospital on Chicago’s Near West Side three years ago. Bernard Harvey, 43, was arrested Aug. 19, 2019, shortly after he fired several rifle […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Indiana gas tax increases while state eyes inflation relief

Indiana saw another increase in the state gasoline tax amid promises of inflation relief — including a proposal to issue direct payments to Indiana residents later this month. The state’s residents will pay 61 cents per gallon in taxes on gasoline, the state Department of Revenue announced Monday — another jump from June’s record-high 56 cents per gallon. […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Democrats#Republicans#Adm#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Illinois

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Illinois using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 995 cities […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WGN News

Juneteenth at Wrigley showcases Black-owned businesses

CHICAGO — Small businesses found a big stage Sunday at Wrigley Field as part of a Juneteenth celebration. The first time event took place at Gallagher Way outside the ballpark and celebrated Black culture by showcasing Chicago Black-owned businesses. In the hours leading up to the Cubs game, more than a dozen entrepreneurs got to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy