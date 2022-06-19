ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

2 Florida deputies disciplined for sharing news of Bob Saget's death before his family was notified, internal report says

By Dakin Andone, Chuck Johnston, CNN
 3 days ago

Two Orange County, Florida, sheriff's deputies have been disciplined for sharing information about Bob Saget's death with members of the public before the comedian's family had been notified, according to the results of an internal investigation by the sheriff's department. Both deputies confirmed they had improperly shared the information...

truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
The Independent

Teen girls found dead in car submerged in Louisiana pond

Two teenage girls died after their car became submerged in a Louisiana pond, according to police.Officials say that the girls were killed when their vehicle veered off a road, hit a tree, and “vaulted” into the private pond in the state’s Ascension Parish, which is around 25 miles southeast of Baton Rouge, on Sunday.The girls have been identified by Louisana State Police as 16-year-old Caroline Smith, the driver, and 16-year-old Chloe Hamilton, the passenger. Both girls were from Prairieville.Police also noted that the girls had been traveling along Perkins Road near the East Baton Rouge Parish line before hitting a...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

