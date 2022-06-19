Meadowlark Estates Community Yardsale!

Click here to read the full article. Live out your Jane Austen English countryside dream with this sprawling $12 million castle-like estate. Located in Hampshire, England, just over 60 miles from London, the 24-acre property is considered one of the most important estates in the New Forest area thanks to a history that dates back to 1872. The home was built for a local landowner by renowned architect Richard Norman Shaw RA, one of the most influential British architects of the late-19th century who was known as a prominent figure in the English Domestic Revival Movement and the Arts and...

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO