ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Meadowlark Estates Community Yardsale!

By Ark Valley Voice Staff
arkvalleyvoice.com
 3 days ago

1 Day Only — 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 25th. Items include Haulmark...

arkvalleyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
homedit.com

Small Mobile Homes for Tiny Living

One easy way of becoming a homeowner is by purchasing a modest mobile home. Modern mobile homes are HUD-approved and built off-site. They’re mobile because they’re delivered to the buyer’s location. Government-backed mortgages are accessible for manufactured homes, so purchasing one is easy. Compared to site-built homes,...
TECHNOLOGY
Family Handyman

10 Privacy Fence Ideas for Your Yard

An effective privacy fence needs to be at least six feet high with minimal gaps. Check out some of our favorite designs from Instagram. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

Before & After: This ’90s Kitchen Became Way More Spacious After a Smart Layout Change

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Large windows that let in lots of natural light are a gift in any home or apartment, but that gift is rendered almost useless if the windows are blocked by trees or hedges on the outside or walls or half-walls on the inside that disrupt the flow of light.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estates#Photography#Antique#Shopping#Clothing Shop
LivingCheap

How to make and save money at garage and yard sales

Even though we can buy just about anything with the click of a mouse, garage and yard sales are bigger than ever. Sellers want to declutter their homes and are tempted by an easy path to making extra money. Shoppers are eager to score great deals at other people’s sales, rather than paying top retail dollar.
RETAIL
Andre Oentoro

Tips for Choosing a Reliable Bathroom Remodeling Contractor

Bathroom remodeling can be one of the most expensive and satisfying home improvement projects. Once done properly, it can instantly impact your living standard and the overall value of the home as well. According to experts, remodeling a bathroom enhances the room, improves functionality, and boosts the resale value of your home. It is an investment that you should spend wisely by hiring a good contractor. A good bathroom remodeling contractor is a great planner, communicator, and problem solver at the same time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ETOnline.com

Overstock Summer Red Tag Sale 2022: Shop the Best Patio Furniture

If you've been finding yourself in the mood to switch up your home space, you're in luck: Overstock is hosting its unbeatable Summer Red Tag Sale, which is chock-full of pieces guaranteed to take your home to the next level. Thanks to this major Overstock sale, now is the perfect...
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

This $12 Million English Country Estate Has a Guest Cottage and Gardens Galore

Click here to read the full article. Live out your Jane Austen English countryside dream with this sprawling $12 million castle-like estate. Located in Hampshire, England, just over 60 miles from London, the 24-acre property is considered one of the most important estates in the New Forest area thanks to a history that dates back to 1872. The home was built for a local landowner by renowned architect Richard Norman Shaw RA, one of the most influential British architects of the late-19th century who was known as a prominent figure in the English Domestic Revival Movement and the Arts and...
REAL ESTATE
BobVila

The 12 Best Places to Buy Sustainable Furniture

Choosing the right furniture for your home can be a daunting task. Where is it made? What materials were used? Will it hold up to wear and tear? How much pollution did it generate between creation and your front door? If you’re asking the last question, you might be interested in sustainable furniture.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy