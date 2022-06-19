David MacKinnon sitting for Angels Sunday

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Nestor Cortes and the New York Yankees. The Rays are holding the lefty-hitting Choi out against a southpaw, per usual. Isaac Paredes is covering first base and batting second. Vidal Brujan is on second base and hitting seventh while Taylor Walls replaces Choi in the lineup to play shortstop and hit eighth. Harold Ramirez is at designated hitter and batting third.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO