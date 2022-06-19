Man killed at Parkland storage facility after large party

A man was killed at a storage facility in Parkland on Saturday night, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

At around 9:57 p.m. on June 18, deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a storage facility in the 10400 block of Pacific Avenue South in Parkland.

When deputies arrived, they found an injured man on the ground and numerous motorcycles leaving the area.

Deputies administered first aid to the man while medics arrived at the scene, but the man died of his injuries.

According to the sheriff’s department, a biker club was holding a party at a unit at the storage facility. A fight broke out during the party, leading to shots being fired.

The sheriff’s department said it knows there were “a couple of people” who were shooting at the scene.

Neighbors told deputies there were likely over 100 different bikers there throughout the day before the shooting.

Detectives are investigating the scene.

©2022 Cox Media Group