Angels' Jared Walsh batting cleanup Sunday

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is "in the driver's seat" to open the season as the team's primary back, according to ESPN's Brady Henderson. Penny, who finished last season with 749 rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns on just 119 attempts, is in a good position to open the season as Seattle's primary running back. Chris Carson (neck) is sounding more doubtful than questionable, according to Henderson, while Kenneth Walker, the Seahawks 41st overall pick in April, will compete for a share of early-down work.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO