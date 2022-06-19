Brandon Marsh starting for Los Angeles Sunday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Dalbec is being replaced at first base by Franchy Cordero versus Tigers starter Alex Faedo. In 191 plate appearances this season, Dalbec has a .205 batting average with a .617...
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Herrera will move to the bench on Tuesday with Johan Camargo starting at third base. Camargo will bat eighth versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Camargo for 8.4...
Kansas City Royals (24-42, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (33-37, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (1-3, 3.72 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (2-3, 4.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -178, Royals +153; over/under is...
The San Francisco Giants did not list Brandon Crawford in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Crawford will start on the sidelines in Monday's game while Evan Longoria steps back into the lineup at third base. Longoria will bat fifth while Wilmer Flores skips to second base and Thairo Estrada moves back to shortstop.
San Francisco Giants (38-29, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (39-30, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (6-4, 2.84 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (4-3, 5.08 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -123, Giants +104; over/under is 8...
Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the COlorado Rockies. Sanchez is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. Our models project Sanchez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Paredes is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Our models project Paredes for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation held their sixth annual Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium last week and raised a record $3.6 million to support the organization’s mission to improve education, healthcare, homelessness, and social justice. Excitement overflowed, both because it was the first time since 2019 the signature...
Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Garcia is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. Our models project Garcia for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is starting Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Duran is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Tigers starter Alex Faedo. Our models project Duran for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.8 RBI and 10.4 FanDuel points.
The Atlanta Braves did not list William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Contreras will take a seat Monday as the Braves move Marcell Ozuna back into the lineup at designated hitter. Ozuna will bat sixth. Contreras' breakout season has pushed the Braves into...
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Kwan will start in left field on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Oscar Mercado has been designated for assignment with Myles Straw moving to ninth in the order after leading off on Sunday.
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Jorge Alfaro versus Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. In 180 plate appearances this season, Nola has a .227 batting average with a .604 OPS, 2 home...
San Francisco Giants utility-man Darin Ruf is batting fifth in Wednesday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Ruf will make his 17th appearance at designated hitter after Tommy La Stella was positioned at second base, Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, and Brandon Crawford was rested. In a matchup against right-hander...
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Moore will move to the bench on Tuesday with Taylor Trammell starting in right field. Trammell will bat eighth versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. numberFire's models project Trammell for 8.9 FanDuel...
The Arizona Diamondbacks scratched David Peralta from their lineup for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Peralta was scratched from Monday's lineup for an unknown reason as of this writing. Jordan Luplow, who was originally slated to take the night off, will now start in his place. Peralta is...
New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Carpenter will start at first base on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Shane Baz and the Rays. Marwin Gonzalez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Carpenter for 10.0 FanDuel...
Baltimore Orioles infielder Richie Martin is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Washington Nationals. Martin will take over second base after Rougned Odor was sent to the bench against Washington left-hander Patrick Corbin. numberFire's models project Martin to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Yu Chang is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Chang will start at first base after Michael Chavis was benched at home against Chicago's right-hander Keegan Thompson. numberFire's models project Chang to score 9.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000;.
Comments / 0