ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

England seal ODI series in Netherlands but Eoin Morgan’s struggles continue

By Tanya Aldred at Amstelveen
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bbuHc_0gFhYf8A00

A damp flannel wrapped itself around the legs of England’s six-wicket win in the second one-day international against the Netherlands, when the captain, Eoin Morgan, was out for a duck for the second successive game.

While England’s ODI calendar has been empty for 11 months, in international Twenty20 cricket Morgan has not passed fifty in 24 games – and he was unable to scamper even a run at Amstelveen in a seven-ball innings that was put out of its misery when his eyes lit up at a flighted delivery from Tom Cooper, but he managed only a top edge which dropped nicely to backward point.

Related: England win second ODI against Netherlands – live!

The boisterous crowd were temporarily silenced as Morgan trudged off – the goodwill that travels with him after he transformed England from limited-overs losers to purveyors of the best white-ball cricket in the world means there is little appetite to replace him, either from fans, teammates or the selectors. But on the day that the Netherlands captain, Pieter Seelaar, announced his retirement with a persistent back injury, small offerings are being made for Morgan’s form and fitness.

Jason Roy, who was presented with his 100th cap before the match by Moeen Ali, with his wife and daughter alongside him, backed his captain all the way. “We won the game, he put it to bed straight away – as soon as the result is there he’s happy,” Roy said. “He’s a knock away from people being all over him again – that’s just the fickle nature of sport. He’s just an incredible worker, he’s an incredible guy so I’d back him, for sure.

“To be involved with a team like this for a hundred games is ridiculous, it is an incredible feeling, it kind of crept up. The first time I batted was against New Zealand, which we’ll forget about. At least the hundredth game was better than my first innings.

“You’re not judged by your cricket in this group, you’re judged as a person, and the energy you bring, how hard you work. You want to do well for the team but if you’re doing badly it doesn’t mean you’re a bad bloke.”

Roy had got England’s run chase off to a rollicking start, dispatching every other ball off the first over, from Logan van Beek, to the boundary: the first rippled past point, the third purred through the covers, the fifth zipped through the covers again. Vivian Kingma got similar treatment in the second over, with two more balls agitating the rope, one straight, the other to backward square leg.

Roy and Phil Salt, who again played with spirit for his 77, put on 139 before Roy came to a tame end for 73. Salt was then bowled by Aryan Dutt which precipitated three wickets in 19 balls as Morgan was caught and Liam Livingstone was foxed pushing forward with his stumps rearranged by Tim Pringle – his first international wicket. A further wobble was avoided when Dawid Malan was given out lbw but reprieved on review.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32okE8_0gFhYf8A00
Opener Phil Salt sets up England’s run chase with a knock of 77 off 54 balls. Photograph: Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters

From there Moeen and Malan pressed on, not in the destructive manner of Jos Buttler and Livingstone on Friday but positively enough for Moeen to lose a ball at the far end of the ground and win the game with 29 balls to spare.

The morning had felt a bit like the clean-up after the Friday night party, the weather damp and chilly enough to permit socks and sandals, the largely good-natured crowd taking the delayed start in their stride. The wet patch by the side of the pitch eventually dried enough for the umpires to give it the OK and the match, reduced to 41 overs a side, spluttered into action at 1.45pm.

England quickly reduced the Netherlands to 36 for three, after Vikramjit Singh hooked half-heartedly at David Willey and was caught by Brydon Carse; Max O’Dowd, hair flowing out of the back of his helmet, juddering down the wicket like a latter‑day Viking, slog-swept at Adil Rashid and was well snaffled by Malan at square leg; then the impressive Carse had Cooper lbw with his second ball.

An air of disappointment briefly settled over the crowd, but that soon dispersed thanks to a DJ who dealt out a series of perfectly pitched bangers that had Roy jiggling along and a fantastic innings of 78 off 73 balls by the new captain, Scott Edwards, in partnerships of 61 with Bas de Leede and 73 with Teja Nidamanuru.

Edwards – a slightly built 25‑year‑old – was born in Tonga but grew up in Australia, qualifying for the Netherlands via a Dutch grandmother. He landed in Europe as an 18‑year‑old, to play club cricket for Excelsior, in Schiedam, in 2015. Though he did not make an instant impact, three years later he was in the Netherlands team and he has been their highest scorer in the World Cup Super League. His deftness of touch, power and originality might well have caught the eye of a watching county side, already thinking about next season.

The Spin: sign up and get our weekly cricket email.

De Leede led the way, first smashing a window in the press box before bringing up the fifty partnership with a dancing four down the ground off Moeen shortly before being caught at mid-on trying to go long but managing only to go high.

Edwards then took over, pancaking Livingstone over square leg, reaching his fifty with a six back over Carse’s head, before reverse‑ramping Willey for six.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Alex Carey leads Australia to four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in final ODI

Steered by Alex Carey, Australia overcame a bad start and a challenging pitch to beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the final ODI. Chasing 161 on a Colombo wicket offering extravagant turn and some bounce, Carey (an unbeaten 45 off 65 balls), played a patient and important innings, sweeping well, as Australia reached their target with 10.3 overs to spare on Friday. Sri Lanka had clinched the five-match series in the fourth game, but the loss narrowed the final score to 3-2.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Vikramjit Singh
Person
Eoin Morgan
Person
Liam Livingstone
Person
Dawid Malan
Person
Brydon Carse
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Moeen Ali
Person
Jason Roy
Person
Adil Rashid
Person
Vivian Kingma
The Guardian

Roe v Wade has been overturned. Here’s what this will mean

The story is not about the supreme court. Today, the sword that has long been hanging over American women’s heads finally fell: the supreme court overturned Roe v Wade, ending the nationwide right to an abortion. This has long been expected, and long dreaded, by those in the reproductive rights movement, and it has long been denied by those who wished to downplay the court’s extremist lurch. The coming hours will be consumed with finger pointing and recriminations. But the story is not about who was right and who was wrong.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket World Cup#Cricket Australia#International Cricket#Odi#Amstelveen
The Guardian

Baltimore Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26: ‘He was a wonderful young man’

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team confirmed on Wednesday. The Ravens did not give a cause of death. “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Netherlands
The Guardian

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall set to divorce – report

The billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall, a former top model, are reportedly set to divorce. The New York Times cited two anonymous sources for its report on the coming split. It said a spokesman for Murdoch did not comment while representatives for Hall could not be reached.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Widower wins right to have baby using embryo created with his late wife

A 38-year-old widower has won a landmark legal case giving him the right to have a baby with a surrogate using the last remaining embryo created with his late wife. Ted Jennings and his wife, Fern-Marie Choya, had spent years trying to have children and had sought fertility treatment, but Choya died suddenly while pregnant with twin girls in 2019. The fertility regulator, the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), rejected Jennings’s request to be able to use their last frozen embryo to start a family because Choya had not given written consent for posthumous surrogacy.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The Guardian

328K+
Followers
79K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy