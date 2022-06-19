ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Legislative Roll Call: Senate votes to let minors to stock liquor shelves

By Staff reports
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here's how Michigan lawmakers voted last...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
wemu.org

SCOTUS decision could affect parochiaid debate, court case in Michigan

There are critical differences between the circumstances in the Carson v Makin case and Michigan’s school choice and charter school system. Maine allows families in sparsely populated areas that don’t have secondary schools to send students to private schools and have the state pay for it as long as the schools don’t offer religious instruction.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan Republican lawmaker wants Jan. 6 declared 'Remembrance Day'

Lansing — A Michigan Republican lawmaker proposed a resolution Tuesday to declare Jan. 6 as "Remembrance Day," stating it should be recognized "for the heinous and tyrannical actions levied on society by an unhinged and politically motivated ruling elite." State Rep. Steve Carra, R-Three Rivers, introduced the resolution during...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
City
Clare, MI
City
Manton, MI
City
Ludington, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
kisswtlz.com

State to Pay Mackinac Center Legal Fees Following Michigan Supreme Court Ruling

The state of Michigan will pay a local conservative think tank $200,000 in legal fees following a case in the Michigan Supreme Court. In May 2020, the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Grand Rapids-based Miller Johnson law firm filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency authority during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Court unanimously decided that the governor’s attempt to continue a state of emergency without legislative approval was illegal. In an additional 4-3 ruling in the same case, the court declared the Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945 unconstitutional. This decision restored the separation of powers and struck down every executive order issued since April 30, 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curt Vanderwall
Person
Rick Outman
Person
Michele Hoitenga
The Ann Arbor News

Super potent weed spurs distrust in Michigan marijuana industry

Michigan marijuana customers can’t always trust everything they read, especially when it comes to the THC content on their labels. Formal complaints filed by the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) in May against Viridis Laboratories, one of the state’s largest marijuana safety testing businesses, raise questions about the THC potency figures the lab reports, and that ultimately end up on retail packaging labels. Information in those same complaints indicate the CRA isn’t empowered or isn’t willing to quickly address the problem.
UPMATTERS

Michigan DNR: Teens built bunker in state game area

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Mystery solved: The bunker-like area found in a state game area was built by kids, officials say. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said that after News 8 aired a report on the bunker in the Rogue River State Game Area Monday, a mother called the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan House#Liquor#Legislature#Senate Bill#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Getty Rrb House
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan now recognizes Juneteenth as state holiday

LANSING, Mich. – A proclamation was issued declaring June 19, 2022, as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II issued the proclamation jointly on June 19, 2022. “Juneteenth marks a crucial day in our nation’s history to recognize the important progress...
MICHIGAN STATE
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Michigan

Detroit News. June 18, 2022. Editorial: FBI must release review in killing of extremist. Whenever a citizen dies at the hands of law enforcement, the public is owed a full accounting of why it was necessary to use lethal force. The federal government has yet to explain the decision by agents to shoot and kill Eric Mark-Matthew Allport outside a Madison Heights restaurant in October 2020.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

It’s no mystery why COVID-19 deaths have risen in Michigan

A new article from The Detroit News columnist Charlie LeDuff asks the question, "COVID deaths climb; does anyone care?" LeDuff rightly notes that the pandemic is not over, and that Michigan's COVID-19 death rate has actually increased by 8% in the past year, with 15,821 COVID deaths from June 8, 2021, to June 7, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
traverseticker.com

New Federal, State Funding Could Finally Bring Ann Arbor-Traverse City Train To Fruition

The wheels are rolling on an ongoing effort to establish passenger rail service between Traverse City and the Detroit/Ann Arbor area. Traverse City’s Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities has been working for years to get that rail project – dubbed A2TC – off the ground. COVID-19 delayed the effort, and there hasn’t been much publicly visible progress since. But a new infusion of funding for Michigan railroad improvements – with more money likely on the way in the 2023 state budget – is pushing the A2TC project back into the limelight.
dbusiness.com

Infusion Associates Expands Across Michigan with 15 Locations by 2023

Infusion Associates, a provider of medically prescribed outpatient infusion and injection therapies based in Grand Rapids, today announced the opening of a new infusion center in Clinton Township as one of their three new locations to serve metro Detroit. Infusion Associates opened an infusion center in Troy on June 8...
TROY, MI
The Pioneer

The Pioneer

Big Rapids, MI
708
Followers
1K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

 https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy