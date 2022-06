POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Police say he has been found safe. The Pooler Police Department is asking for help searching for a missing man. Alfonso “Fonso” Walker is 31-years-old, but police say he has the mental capacity of a 15-year-old. Walker was last seen at his home on Legends Road Monday night at 7 p.m.

POOLER, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO