Juneteenth at the Flanner House

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A drag queen and a burlesque and drag artist will be among Latinx artists performing Friday at The Vogue for Indy’s first Latinx LGBTQ+ Pride event. “To be a Puerto Rican princess, it’s really important for me to give that to the people,” Raychel Knowles, a drag queen, said.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The director of a nonprofit that specializes in menstrual supplies said Tuesday, exempting menstrual supplies from sales taxes would aid those in need long after shortages end. Rachael Heger, the Indianapolis-based director of affiliate outreach for the national nonprofit I Support The Girls, said her organization...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Has your lawn started to turn brown? The last time Indianapolis received any measurable rainfall came on June 12. Our dry streak now stands at 8 days which is the longest streak of 2022. Tuesday is the official start of summer, and is also looking dry...
PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — An Indiana man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “intentionally jeopardizing the lives of police officers, destroying public property, and encouraging others to commit violence,” during the 2020 Portland protests. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office of Oregon said Malik Fard Muhammad,...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Chicks are apologizing to fans after their Sunday night concert at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville came to an early end. The Grammy-winning country music trio performed only a few songs before lead singer Natalie Maines told the crowd she wasn’t feeling well because of allergies, according to multiple Facebook comments. The group had performed at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee on Friday.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Spark!Fishers Festival is back and it kicks off Tuesday night with a concert at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater. The show, featuring Fishers Music Works’ White River Wind Symphony, starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free and guests can bring food, non-alcoholic drinks, lawn chairs, and blankets.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Whether you’re trying a new restaurant or dining out at your favorite spot, Indianapolis Burger Week, presented by Maker’s Mark, is about supporting local businesses. From now until Sunday, guests can stop by a participating restaurant and get a gourmet burger for just $7.
On a recent late spring afternoon, we hit the Monon Trail to find out what everyone is looking forward to this summer. We found Joe Murdock walking briskly along the trail with a smile on his face. When asked what he was looking forward to, Joe didn’t hesitate. “Normalcy,”...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are searching for a stolen white Ford Fusion car that may have a 6-month-old baby inside. Details were few, but Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was asking the news media to gather at East Michigan Street and Woodruff Place Middle Drive. That’s a few blocks east of I-65/I-70 in the downtown area.
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Downtown Lafayette will be without power beginning at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Lafayette police said in an alert issued at 2:24 p.m. No explanation was given. News 8 reached out by phone to Duke Energy for an explanation for the outage. A Duke representative says...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Catholic Archbishop has taken a stance on gun violence. Archbishop Charles C. Thompson is calling for a total ban on assault weapons, universal background checks for all gun purchases, and regulations on handgun purchasing. “With this in mind, we strongly urge all Indiana state...
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Three teenagers who discovered a house on fire in Kokomo helped six people and four animals escape the flames. Max Campbell and brothers Alex and Julian Lindley, all students at Taylor High School, were dropping off a friend when they saw the fire early Thursday.
The largest yoga event in Indianapolis is back to takeover Monument Circle Tuesday for the 9th annual Monumental Yoga event, with free yoga class happening throughout the afternoon. This is a fundraiser in support of Indy Yoga Movement, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit that aims to improve the life skills of young...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of a man found Wednesday inside a vehicle on the city’s east side is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 2 a.m., police were called to investigate a report of a deceased person in the...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Does the sight of blood make you sweaty, anxious and sick to your stomach? Well, you may have a condition known as hemophobia. Hemophobia is defined as an extreme fear of getting medical tests or shots involving blood. A phobia is defined as an irrational fear...
INDIANAPOLIS – The development firm behind the planned $20 million redevelopment of Lafayette Square Mall in Indianapolis plans to close the property over a three month period to further renovation efforts. Sojos Capital says the move will bring the Window to the World transformation to fruition more quickly. The...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A restaurant owned by Kimbal Musk is once again closed. ND streetBAR – formerly known as Next Door American Eatery – had its last day at 4573 N. College Ave. on June 18. “As with our restaurant industry peers, we faced continued challenges in...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of Herman Whitfield III, an Indianapolis man who died in police custody in March, has filed a federal lawsuit against the city and several members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The suit, filed Wednesday, names IMPD officers Adam Ahmad, Jordan Bull, Dominique Clark,...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A spectacular sight will be visible for sky watchers this week in the pre-dawn hours. A five planet ‘parade’ will line up in the sky for the first time since 2004. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will all be visible to the naked eye.
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police are investigating the theft of a bicycle that happened just after 2 p.m. June 6 in the Midtown Plaza area. A surveillance camera caught the man removing an unsecured bike from the rack and riding away on it, according to a news release issued on Monday.
Comments / 0