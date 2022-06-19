Juneteenth at the Flanner House

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Chicks are apologizing to fans after their Sunday night concert at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville came to an early end. The Grammy-winning country music trio performed only a few songs before lead singer Natalie Maines told the crowd she wasn’t feeling well because of allergies, according to multiple Facebook comments. The group had performed at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee on Friday.

