ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas GOP 'rebukes' Republicans in gun deal, declares opposition to LGBTQ people

By Maryalice Parks
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b5mfa_0gFhXBsh00

The Texas Republican Party this weekend formally "rebuked" multiple GOP senators, including one of their own, for helping lead bipartisan negotiations on new gun legislation.

The resolution, adopted at the state's convention on Saturday in Houston, dismissed the Senate compromise announced last week that had the filibuster-proof support of at least 10 Republicans.

"We reject the so called 'bipartisan gun agreement,' and we rebuke Senators John Cornyn (R-Texas), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lindsey Graham 1601 (R-S.C.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.)," the resolution reads.

MORE: America's gun violence problem by the numbers

The party's admonishment reflects, in part, the difficulty of congressional action around guns , given some opposition in highly conservative circles. The state GOP's response followed Cornyn being booed, too, by the crowd while speaking at the convention on Friday.

Cornyn stepped up to help lead bipartisan negotiations around modest gun reforms following the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas , where 19 students and two teachers were killed. The bipartisan group of senators working on the legislation announced an initial agreed-upon framework on June 12 that would increase funding for school safety and mental health as well as require enhanced background checks for 18 to 21-year-olds and support "red flag" laws enacted by states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4868zT_0gFhXBsh00
Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Senator Chris Murphy speaks with Sen. John Cornyn during a meeting in Washington, Feb. 18, 2018.

The agreement did not include more sweeping restrictions backed by Democrats and President Joe Biden, like raising the legal buying age for assault-style weapons.

Work continues on final text of the bill , with leaders in the House and Senate vowing quick votes if Republicans remain onboard -- with hopes to bring text to the floor of the Senate this week.

Terry Harper, one of the members of the executive committee for Texas's GOP, voted against the resolution criticizing Cornyn and others -- and even tried to get it taken out -- though he is skeptical of the negotiations around a possible deal on guns.

"I don't always approve of what my elected officials do, but they are my elected officials. It's kind of like marriage. I've been married for 45 years, and we don't always agree, but we don't part the sheets over it," Harper told ABC News.

"It was all just a little harsh and embarrassing when they booed," Harper continued in a phone call with ABC News.

At Saturday's convention, the Texas GOP also added a series of positions on LGBTQ issues as part of their adopted platform and they officially continued to cast doubts on the validity of Biden's 2020 election victory, rooted in former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of election fraud.

The Log Cabin Republicans, a group representing the LGBTQ community in the Republican Party, was denied space for a booth at the event. (The group later shared a statement they said was from Donald Trump Jr. that criticized their exclusion.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qSwKk_0gFhXBsh00
KTRK - PHOTO: Sen. John Cornyn addressing the Texas Republican Convention in Houston, Texas, June 17, 2022.

The state party's new platform as posted online as of Sunday states that "homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle choice" and that, as a party, "We oppose all efforts to validate transgender identity." The party also said it opposed various medical treatments for transgender people who are 21 and younger including so-called "puberty blockers," hormone therapy and surgery.

The Texas GOP's latest position on the gay and transgender community comes as conservatives across the country have increasingly refocused on LGBTQ issues, particularly as they relate to children – including bans on transgender kids' medical care and discussions of sexuality and gender in classrooms.

The party's platform was quickly and widely criticized by LGBTQ advocates after it was adopted this weekend, with some saying it could herald broader discrimination.

Following the leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court will soon overturn Roe v. Wade, Biden argued the high court could next reduce protections for gay and transgender people or reverse other major precedents, such as the national guarantee to same-sex marriage. (The draft of that opinion shows the court majority insisting its ruling on abortion would not affect other cases.)

MORE: 6 in 10 Americans say Trump should be charged for Jan. 6 riot: POLL

With its new platform, the Texas GOP also continued to push the narrative of a false 2020 election and said they did not believe Biden was legitimately elected -- despite any evidence and multiple recounts and audits in key battleground states.

Trump, as the party standard-bearer, has continued to assail the race he lost and promoted those who wish to overturn it, backing various local and state officials who could soon be in charge of overseeing the next elections.

During this month's ongoing Jan. 6 committee hearings in the House, testimony from multiple members of Trump's inner circle showed how they repeatedly rejected his claims in private, including former Attorney General Bill Barr.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll earlier this year found that 65 percent of Americans believed Biden was legitimately elected, though that number had sharp a partisan divide with nearly three-quarters of Republicans believing the opposite.

The final version of the Texas Republicans' platform will be posted in the coming days. Members voted on each part of the platform separately and votes are still being tallied, though staff with the state party told ABC News that no major changes are expected and it is rare for portions of the document to fail in the final vote. The rebuke of Cornyn was a resolution passed by voice vote.

Comments / 88

MrMe
2d ago

"bipartisan negotiations around modest gun reforms".There is nothing modest that will come from the Democratic Communist Party side - you give them any slack and they want the whole rope , Democrats lie through their teeth and always will, never ever trust any of them.

Reply(21)
23
James Fields
2d ago

I believe in the 2nd amendment as written at the time: we have the right to bear single shot, muzzle loaded guns that can take 20 to 30 seconds to reload, if you are really good.

Reply(32)
16
BDH production
2d ago

it's real easy too see what will happen in a bipartisan government. draft a bill REQUIRING EVERYONE too carry and watch what the democrats say.

Reply
3
Related
Washington Examiner

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas blames string of mass shootings on 'absent fathers'

In the wake of several deadly shootings across the nation, including in his home state of Texas, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz claimed numerous mass murderers are "raised with absent fathers." Cruz spoke at the National Rifle Association convention in Houston over the weekend. His speech condemned the recent wave of...
UVALDE, TX
Fox News

Texas congressman says busloads of migrants heading to his district: 'System is completely overwhelmed'

Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, said Friday on "Fox & Friends" that DHS plans to drop off busloads of migrants in San Angelo, which is located inside his district. Pfluger asked why migrants are being placed in communities like this one, rather than sanctuary cities and called out the Biden administration's mishandling of the southern border crisis as a large caravan is headed toward the United States.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Texas GOP's swing to far right cemented with party platform

Ten years ago, the Texas Republican Party used its platform to oppose teaching critical thinking in schools. In 2014, it declared homosexuality a chosen behavior contrary to God and endorsed “reparative therapy” to reverse it. By 2020, the party was ready to remind the world that “Texas retains the right to secede from the United States.”But now the GOP platform in the country's largest red state — long an ideological wish list that even the most conservative Texans knew was mostly filled with pipe dreams that would never become policy — has broken new ground in its push to...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
The Independent

Texas GOP wants to vote on whether to secede from US

Texas Republicans want to hold a referendum on seceding from the United States, one of several extreme policy demands that delegates voted to adopt at the state party convention in Houston this weekend. The GOP is calling for the state legislature to pass a bill that would require a vote at the state’s 2023 general election to determine whether Texas “should reassert its status as an independent nation”.In a separate “State Sovereignty” section, the GOP stated: “The federal government has impaired our right of local self-government. Therefore, federally mandated legislation that infringes upon the 10th Amendment rights of Texas...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Terry Harper
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
Deadline

Hillary Clinton To Democrats: Don’t Focus On Unpopular Issues

Click here to read the full article. Hillary Clinton is adamant she’s not running for president again. But that’s not stopping her from worrying about her fellow Democrats and their choice of hills to die on. In an extensive interview with the Financial Times, the former presidential candidate said Democrats should be careful on their platforms. “We are standing on the precipice of losing our democracy, and everything that everybody else cares about then goes out the window,” Clinton responded. “Look, the most important thing is to win the next election. The alternative is so frightening that whatever does not help you...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Senate#Republicans#Texas House#Transgender People#Election State#Politics Legislative#Election Fraud#Racism#Politics State#Gop#Wel
CNN

Texas GOP adopts resolution rejecting 2020 election results

The Republican Party of Texas over the weekend adopted a resolution at its state convention that rejects President Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election, further aligning the state party establishment with former President Donald Trump in pushing false election claims.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS News

Missouri Senate GOP hopeful Eric Greitens hunts political opponents with guns in ad

Missouri GOP Senate hopeful Eric Greitens posted an ad Monday depicting him and people dressed in military-style uniforms hunting down political opponents with guns. Greitens was forced to resign as Missouri's governor in 2018, a move that came after allegations that he engaged in an extramarital affair in which the woman alleged he physically abused and threatened her. Greitens' resignation was part of a deal with a St. Louis prosecutor to drop a felony charge alleging misuse of a charity donor list to raise funds for his 2016 gubernatorial campaign. Greitens also stands accused by his ex-wife of abusing her and their young son. Greitens has denied any wrongdoing.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Five shocking proposals from the Texas GOP’s radical new platform

At a convention where several of its more prominent lawmakers were harassed and booed, the Texas Republican Party has passed the latest version of its official platform – and it makes for shocking reading.The platform is not a specific programme of legislation, and just because the party has passed it does not mean all or even most of its provisions will be passed into state law, regardless of the fact that Texas currently has a Republican governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and state legislature.However, the hardline nature of the platform is nonetheless indicative of where the state’s Republican base...
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

ABC News

705K+
Followers
160K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy