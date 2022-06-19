ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecomb, ME

River~Link Trail Guided Hike with Coastal Rivers

3 days ago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoastal Rivers Conservation Trust naturalist Sarah Gladu will lead a guided hike along the River~Link Trail in Edgecomb and Newcastle from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22. The trail stretches five miles from the McKay Road parking lot...

lcnme.com

lcnme.com

Food Programs

Need help navigating the various food programs in Lincoln County? Call the food security hotline at 563-6658, and leave a message with your contact information. Project Coordinator Jess Breithaupt will call you back and discuss local options with you. CSAs. Community Supported Agriculture farm customers commit early in the year...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Maine DOT to work on road and intersection project in Camden, Rockport

The Maine Department of Transportation is beginning two projects to make improvements in Camden. One project will involve drainage, sidewalk, and signal work on the part of Route 1 (Elm Street) that runs between Quarry Hill Road in Camden and Commercial Street in Rockport. The other project will involve drainage...
CAMDEN, ME
Z107.3

ROAD TRIP WORTHY: The Yarmouth Clam Festival Is Back

This Maine summertime tradition since 1965, returns in 2022. After being cancelled due to Covid-19 the past two years, this 3-day party is back!. A Maine summertime tradition since 1965, returns in 2022! The 55th Yarmouth Clam Festival is the perfect road trip for a weekend of fun. It all takes place July 15th-July 17th.
YARMOUTH, ME
City
Edgecomb, ME
City
Newcastle, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Q97.9

Rockland is Warning People That Sometimes It Could Smell Yucky

Rockland just wants to warn people that sometimes this summer, a renovation they are working on might be stinky. That renovation happens to be an $11 million project to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant off Tillson Avenue. According to the Village Soup, a lot of the equipment used to take all the waste and make it disappear needs to be upgraded. Some of this equipment is so big, that they have to take out some outer walls of the building to get the old equipment out before they bring in the new equipment. Rockland Wastewater Plant Superintendent Terry Pinto told the Village Soup something very important,
ROCKLAND, ME
Q97.9

Do You Remember These Long Gone Maine Amusement Parks?

While Maine does have a cluster of amusement and water parks in the Portland area, the state is not really known for being a hub of parks. But, this was not always the case. Back in the day, almost every decent sized Maine city had some kind of amusement park. If they did not have their own amusement park, there was one a short journey away.
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Late Night Weed Burning Leads To Rockland, Maine Fire

According to a report in the KJ, a little late night (or erly morning) weed burning led to a fire in downtown Rockland. But, we're not talking about marijuana (or pot, or grass, or the devli's lettuce, or... well, you get the idea). The person was trying to get rid of the pest plant kind of weeds.
ROCKLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Phippsburg man found dead in speedboat that ran aground

PHIPPSBURG, Maine — A Maine Marine Patrol investigation is underway after a Phippsburg man was found dead Tuesday morning on a speedboat in Casco Bay. Vincent Wells, 37, was found aboard a 25-foot Yamaha Jet Boat that had run aground on Flag Island, Maine Department of Marine Resources spokesperson Jeff Nichols said Wednesday in a release.
PHIPPSBURG, ME
WMTW

Passengers of burned yacht grateful for support

KITTERY, Maine — The three people who jumped from aburning 72-foot yacht in the Piscataqua River separating Maine and New Hampshire are recounting the terrifying experience which destroyed their home. The vessel caught fire near New Castle, New Hampshire. Kitt and Diane Watson, along with first mate and engineer...
NEW CASTLE, NH
Q97.9

A Portland, Maine, Restaurant is Offering a Flight of Lobster Rolls

Under most circumstances, when you think about ordering a 'flight' of an item, it's going to be beer, wine, or some sort of alcoholic beverage. Beer flights are incredibly popular in Maine thanks to the state being home to so many incredible breweries. But standing right next to beer on the popularity list is lobster. Specifically, lobster rolls. While you can order flights of beer all across Vacationland, flights of lobster rolls just don't seem to be a thing. Or are they?
PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Writer

Fair season starts this week in Maine

It's that time of year with fairs in New England, and the small town of Monmouth starts the fair season off this week. Monmouth is a town with a population of 4,066 and holds the Monmouth Fair to educate and entertain the public on agricultural matters. The first Monmouth fair was held in 1907.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

This Hike in Phippsburg, Maine Will Lead You to a Stunning Secret Beach

Morse Mountain Road in Phippsburg. While traveling on Route 219 go pass the turn-off to Popham Beach approximately 0.8 miles on your left!. This is a buggy one so definitely pack some insect repellant. Don't forget, the final destination is a beach so bring that sunscreen too! You won't necessarily need hiking boots for this but definitely wear sneakers. I saw some walking with flip-flops and I wouldn't recommend it. Water and snacks. This is a hike, stay hydrated and fueled! Keep in mind, however, that there are no restrooms available. If you want to swim, wear your bathing suit under your hiking clothes as there is no changing area at the beach.
PHIPPSBURG, ME
Kool AM

Maine Man Dies While Fishing On The Kennebec River

A Portland man is dead following a Saturday afternoon accident on the Kennebec River. According to WABI TV, 40 year old Truc Huynh and a friend were fishing on the Kennebec River near Sapling Township. The TV station reports that the raft they were on hit a rough patch and...
PORTLAND, ME
lcnme.com

Virginia ‘Mickey’ Chickering Brackett

Virginia “Mickey” Chickering Brackett, 86, of Bristol, died on Saturday afternoon, June 18, 2022 at Windward Gardens in Camden. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, June 21 in the New Harbor Cemetery. A complete obituary will be published in the next edition of...
BRISTOL, ME

