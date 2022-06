PORTLAND (WGME) – Senator Angus King says he's skeptical about whether a gas tax holiday will help drivers, saying it could only make matters worse. “I’m not inclined to support it, because I don’t think it will end up giving us the intended result in any kind of sustainable way, and plus, you know, I still want to know how we're going to fill the potholes if we take away the revenues,” King said.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO