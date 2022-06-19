ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

Police searching for teen with intellectual disability missing in Grand Prairie

By David Silva Ramirez
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Police are asking for help to find a missing 17-year-old with an intellectual disability who hasn’t been seen since Friday night in Grand Prairie.

Chadrick Avery is considered an Endangered Missing Person by The Texas Department of Public Safety, which issued the alert Saturday.

Avery is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 5-foot-6 and weighs 160 pounds.

He was last seen at 11 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Duncan Perry Road wearing a white tank top, black shorts and Nike tennis shoes.

Residents with information can call Grand Prairie police at 972-237-8700.

