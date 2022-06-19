Sidewalk Chalk Festival in Anniston
Anniston, AL – Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm hosted by the Anniston First United Methodist Church. Come out and join the church for a day of family Fun! Do your best sidewalk chalk art for great prizes. Kids can enjoy bouncy houses, face painting, games, and so much more. Hotdogs, hamburgers, chips, and more provided. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed!
