ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jared Goff & SI Model Christen Harper Announce Engagement After Romantic Seaside Proposal (VIDEO)

fanrecap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Lions quarterback and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model just announced their engagement. They are set to tie the knot after being together since 2019. The 29-year-old model broke...

fanrecap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

Former NFL Player Shane Olivea's Cause of Death Revealed

New details are still emerging about NFL player Shane Olivea‘s death. According to documents obtained by E! News on June 21, the 40-year-old San Diego Chargers star died from "hypertensive heart disease," with the contributory cause of death attributed to "obesity." The former athlete's manner of death has been ruled as natural.
NFL
TMZ.com

NFL Legend Tony Siragusa Dead At 55, Jamal Lewis Mourns

NFL legend Tony Siragusa has died at 55 years old, his former Baltimore Ravens teammate, Jamal Lewis, confirmed to TMZ Sports. "It's a sad day to be a Raven I must say," the ex-running back said on Wednesday. A cause of death for the former defensive lineman has not yet...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
Popculture

Sharna Burgess Details Reaching out to Megan Fox Amid Brian Austin Green Romance

Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burness shared more details about the early days of her romance with Brian Austin Green. About four to five months after the two started daring, Burgess reached out to Green's ex, Megan Fox, a gesture the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star appreciated. Green and Fox finalized their divorce in October 2021, and Fox is now engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Winning Time’ Co-Creator Max Borenstein On Creating “A Great American Novel” Show & Going Beyond Season 2 – Crew Call Podcast

Click here to read the full article. Before Legendary Entertainment Godzilla franchise scribe Max Borenstein became attached as showrunner to Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty series, it took co-creator Jim Hecht some years after optioning Jeff Pearlman’s 2014 book, Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, to get HBO to sign on. And that’s because there hadn’t been a series quite like it before. Sure, there were sports dramas like Friday Night Lights; football always being an easy sell to a home or theatrical audience, but as far as detailing the rise of a...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy