Arsenal have completed the signing of Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira, the club have confirmed.The 22-year-old came through the Portuguese club's youth system and has just helped Sergio Conceicao's side win the league and cup double.Vieira scored six goals and provided 14 assists in 27 league appearances last season for Porto, who he reportedly leaves in a deal that could reach £35million.Arsenal say the Portugal Under-21 international has signed a "long-term contract" at the Emirates Stadium, with the transfer subject to the completion of regulatory processes."I'm thrilled, of course," Vieira said of the move. "This is an important step forward in...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO