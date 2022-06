Billie Dee Sarcletti went to her Heavenly Father on June 11, 2022 at the Huntsman Cancer Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah surrounded by her family. She was born on January 15, 1941 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Rex Willis and NaDee Thompson. She lived in Dines, Wyoming, a coal mine camp north of Rock Springs with her grandparents, Merrill and Irene Thompson. She attended schools in Dines, Reliance and Rock Springs.

