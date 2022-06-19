ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

YSU to offer new associate degree in nursing

By Stan Boney
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0824a6_0gFhRHox00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In response to the continued demand for more nurses, Youngstown State University is launching a new two-year Associate Degree in Nursing program in the fall semester of 2022.

“We are pleased to help alleviate the nursing shortage and workforce issues in our community,” said Nancy Wagner, director of YSU’s Centofanti School of Nursing. “We plan to admit a smaller group of students for the first [associate degree] class, but we expect continued growth next year and into the future.”

Man arrested, accused of stealing woman’s dog

Applications are being accepted through July 15, 2022, for admission for the fall 2022 semester. New students should apply for admission to the university here . Current or former YSU students should apply on YSU’s website .

According to a news release, an Associate in Nursing was offered when the YSU nursing program was established in 1967, but it was discontinued in 1989 when the bachelor’s program in nursing increased enrollment.

Recently, due to the announcement of the closure of Mercy College Youngstown campus in 2023 and the need for a larger nursing workforce in the Youngstown community, YSU developed the new associate degree program, which has been approved by the Ohio Department of Higher Education and the Higher Learning Commission and conditionally approved by the Ohio Board of Nursing.

The YSU Centofanti School of Nursing continues to offer the entry-level BSN and the online RN-BSN completion undergraduate programs. In addition, master’s degrees for Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner, Family Nurse Practitioner and Nursing Education are available in an online format, and a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree is offered for the nurse anesthesia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
Youngstown, OH
Education
Cleveland Jewish News

Samantha Somogyi and Kevin Hurtuk

Samantha Somogyi of Cleveland married Kevin Hurtuk of Youngstown, May 29 in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in the pavilion at Glen Eagle Golf Course in Twinsburg. The bride's parents are Karen Rosewater or Highland Heights and David Somogyi of Solon.The groom's parents are Michael and Martha Hurtuk of Youngstown. The bride's grandparents are Frank and Dorothy Somogyi of Solon and Illene Rosewater and the late Richard Rosewater of Mayfield Heights. Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple officiated.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Keimone Lamar Black, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keimone Lamar Black, 29, of Youngstown, transitioned to his heavenly home Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Keimone also known as DJ WiFly was born September 16, 1992 to his biological parents, Keith Black and Suvella Ravnell. At three months, Keimone was taken in by his Aunt Nina Jackson and raised by her until the time of his transition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing School#Nursing Care#Nursing Shortage#College#Ysu#Mercy College Youngstown#The Ohio Board Of Nursing#Bsn
WKBN

Buckeye roster is full of Tigers for the Penn-Ohio Classic

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – For six members of the Springfield Tigers football team, this summer provides a bittersweet moment to play together one more time.  Six Tiger teammates will participate in the 46th annual Penn-Ohio Stateline Classic all-star football game Thursday, June 23rd at Geneva College’s Reeves Stadium.  The kickoff is set for 7:00 […]
BEAVER FALLS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

Valley business uses COVID slowdown to advance tech

Owners of the Solar Atmospheres metal processing plant in Hermitage see their business as a sort of a modern-day blacksmith. Metals are heated to extreme temperatures, giving off lots of flame and smoke but that makes it a challenge to get insurance.
HERMITAGE, PA
WYTV.com

Youngstown holds 2nd Juneteenth Cultural Festival

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The City of Youngstown came together to celebrate Juneteenth on Sunday — the holiday that honors the end to slavery in the United States. It was Youngstown’s second annual Juneteenth Cultural Festival. It featured vendors with different resources and products, along with food trucks.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy