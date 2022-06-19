ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

2022 Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team: McKeesport’s Bobbie Boyd Jr.

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
Bob Smith | Mon Valley Independent McKeesport’s Bobbie Boyd rushed for 1,545 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.

Editor’s note: The Tribune-Review and the TribLive High School Sports Network are profiling each member of the 25-player Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star team. The players will be recognized July 15 during HSSN Media Day at Kennywood Park.

Bobbie Boyd Jr. entered the 2021 football season with seven varsity carries.

He ended his junior year as one of the top running backs in the district.

“I had a pretty good season last year but not satisfied yet,” Boyd said. “We had a goal to win, and we didn’t do that.”

The 5-foot-9, 163-pound McKeesport senior, who also plays safety, is a member of the 2022 Trib HSSN Preseason 25 Football All-Star Team that will be honored July 15 at Kennywood Park.

The Tigers finished second behind Belle Vernon in the Class 4A Big Eight Conference with a 9-3 overall record last year. McKeesport reached the semifinals of the district playoffs before losing to Aliquippa.

Boyd finished eighth in the WPIAL in rushing with 1,545 yards and 16 touchdowns.

“Bobby had great vision and quickness, but what stood out to me was how hard he ran the football,” McKeesport coach Matt Miller said. “He broke a lot of tackles that led to big plays for us. He is a great competitor.”

That description doesn’t necessarily fit the body type, which makes Boyd’s accomplishments even more impressive.

“I would say my size helps me,” Boyd said. “I’m smaller and fit through smaller gaps and a little harder to tackle.”

Boyd has offers from Akron, Richmond, Duquesne and Robert Morris among others but has no timetable on a college decision as he preps for his senior year.

“I just want to get through the season,” Boyd said. “But I will be thinking of it.”

Miller believes intangibles are a big part of Boyd’s success.

“His great play comes from his work ethic,” Miller said. “He works very hard in season and out of season. He loves the game of football, and it shows every Friday night.”

Boyd has high expectations for himself and for his McKeesport teammates this fall. The Tigers again will play in the Class 4A Big Eight with Connellsville, Latrobe, Laurel Highlands, Ringgold, Thomas Jefferson and Trinity.

“I expect 2,000 yards and a winning season,” he said. “We have a great team, so I expect to win it all.”

Boyd hopes to soar to new heights starting with a trip close by to Kennywood Park, as he and 24 others are honored as the Trib HSSN Preseason All-Star Team.

“Favorite thing is the Potato Patch Fries, while my favorite ride is the Sky Rocket,” he said.

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

