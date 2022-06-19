ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

ONE CRITICAL IN HEAD-ON CRASH ON THE GRAND PARKWAY

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE-IT HAS BEEN DETERMINED THAT THE WRONG WAY DRIVER WAS INTOXICATED. Just after 10 am Sunday morning Porter Fire and East Montgomery County Fire were dispatched to a major accident with entrapment on the Grand Parkway near Wilderness Drive. The location is several miles east of I-69. Units arrived on the...

Comments / 8

Brad Weber
3d ago

how and the he'll do you go the wrong way on the toll road that does not even make sense

Reply(2)
10
Don Davis
3d ago

What do they mean, "he was not impaired"??? It says right in the article he's from California!!!

Reply(2)
12
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

VEHICLE CRASHES THROUGH GARAGE WALL INTO HOUSE

At 4:30 pm South Montgomery County FIrefighters were dispatched to a home on Havenhouse in the Imperial Oaks Subdivision. An elderly homeowner hit the accelerator instead of the brake causing the vehicle to crash through the garage wall into his kitchen. A 75-year-old male is being transported to Conroe Regional in stable condition after being struck by debris. His wife suffered minor injuries. South Montgomery County Firefighters deemed the house unstable to pull the vehicle out at this time.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SUNDAY MORNING WRONG WAY DRIVER INVOLVED IN CRASH ON GRAND PARKWAY ARRESTED FOR INTOXICATION ASSAULT

Just after 10 am Sunday morning Porter Fire and East Montgomery County Fire were dispatched to a major accident with entrapment on the Grand Parkway near Wilderness Drive. The location is several miles east of I-69. Units arrived on the scene to find a Cadillac had struck a Honda Civic head-on. The driver of the Honda was entrapped with extensive injuries to both legs. Once firefighters freed him he was transported in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. The driver of the Cadillac identified as Ronaldo Lopez, 22, of Houston was transported to Kingwood Hospital also but in stable condition with minor injuries. Lopez, who was driving the Cadillac displaying California plates said he entered the Grand Parkway at Community Drive and I-69. That location does have signs posted showing the wrong way. He stated he was heading to Plum Grove. No calls were made to 911 prior to the crash which was right at five miles. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is also assisting in the investigation. The Honda was removed by Saddle Creek Towing and the Cadillac was removed by EMC Towing. All westbound lanes were closed for the crash. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, who was assisting with traffic control put westbound vehicles onto the feeder after exiting the entrance ramp at Wilderness Parkway. Lopez was released from the hospital Sunday and taken into custody by DPS. Lopez is charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury, A third-degree felony.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Man dies in crash after flat tire on Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON (CW39) A man is dead after an early morning car accident in southeast Houston. Houston police are investigating the fatal crash that occurred at 6000 Gulf Freeway (South Interstate Highway 45) service road just past Beltway 8, about 2:15 a.m. on Saturday June 18. The identity of the deceased...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS

252PM-LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS WAVE RUNNER OVER TURNED 3 PEOPLE IN THE WATER NEAR RUSH CREEK ON LAKE CONROE.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

GRAND PARKWAY REOPENS AFTER HEAD-ON CRASH

1115AM-The Grand Parkway East at Wilderness has just reopened after a head-on crash at Wilderness Drive. All westbound traffic was being put to the feeder as Troopers worked the crash. Additional details shortly. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/grand-parkway-reopens-after-head-on-crash/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ADDITIONAL CHARGES ADDED TO SUSPECT WHO FLED FROM DPS AND WAS SHOT

HE REMAINS SITTING LYING IN THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL. On June 13, 2022, a DPS Trooper assigned to the New Caney Office attempted to stop a vehicle on I-69 near Splendora. The driver refused to stop and fled northbound at a high rate of speed. Traffic was heavy at the time as they traveled through the construction zone entering Liberty County. Just north of the county line, the suspect sideswiped a female driver causing minor damage to her vehicle. She was not injured. The chase continued north until the driver crashed into the woodline on the east side of the roadway. As he exited the vehicle he was armed and displayed the weapon to the Trooper as he went into the woods. The Trooper fearing for his life fired on the suspect. The suspect vanished into the woods. Multiple agencies responded to the scene including Splendora Police, Montgomery County Precinct 4, and Liberty County Sheriff. Liberty County Precinct 6 Constables and Cleveland Police. A Montgomery County Precinct 4 K-9 unit began the search and found the suspect in the woodline very close to the vehicle. He had been shot in the buttocks. He was transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. Texas Rangers and the Liberty County District Attorneys’ Office assisted in the investigation. The suspect was identified as Joshua Dean Brown, 33, of 10525 Eastex Freeway in Houston. He was found to have an open warrant through the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony. In addition, the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office has charged Brown with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of body armor by a felon, tampering with physical evidence, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held without bond. Brown had been released from TDCJ on October 13, 2021, after serving time for burglary of a building in Polk County on November 16, 2014, for which he was sentenced to 20 years. He was declared an absconder by Parole on April 4, 2022, and a Blue Warrant was issued. In January of 2015, he was arrested by Corrigan Police for burglary of a building and given 1-year in the Polk County Jail. In October of 2008, he was also arrested by Polk County for evading arrest. Then in December of 2008, he was arrested by DPS in Polk County for driving while intoxicated. He has been to TDC on multiple other charges including manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, prohibited weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH ON FM 1314

At 10:45 am Saturday morning an 80-year-old male from Porter exited an auto repair facility on FM 1314 near Andrew Lane. As he pulled out he failed to yield to an 18-wheeler dump truck that was southbound on FM 1314. He was hit broadside and pushed to across all lanes to the northbound ditch. Porter Fire responded to the scene. Units arrived and found the male in the Ford F-150 pickup was deceased. DPS investigated the crash. Splendora Police assisted with scaling the scene with their drone, something that would have taken hours to have done manually. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn responded to the scene for the inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. DPS License and Weight Troopers found multiple violations on the 18-wheeler. This included the driver of the 18-wheeler not having a Commercial drivers license.
KWTX

Texas baby found death in bathtub: KHOU

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office found an 11-month-old baby girl dead in a bathtub Tuesday night, according to KHOU, the CBS affiliate in Houston. The sheriff’s office said the drowning happened at an apartment complex near 15125 West Road in northwest Harris...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Conroe man gets 45 years in prison for robbery in Grimes County

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - One of four people suspected of participating in a robbery that ended with a shooting last year in Grimes County has been sentenced to more than four decades in prison. Grimes County prosecutors secured a guilty plea Tuesday from Tylar Alexander Jordan, 20, for his role...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

CONROE MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

A Conroe man will be going to prison for a long time after pleading guilty to Aggravated Robbery charges in Grimes County District Court. 20 year old Tylar Alexander Jackson pled guilty to two counts of Aggravated Robbery for his part in a January 2021 shooting on Acorn Lane in Todd Mission.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TEENS WILL TRY ANYTHING-RESCUE IN PROGRESS

Magnolia Fire Department is responding to a 16-year-old stuck in the laundry chute on the second floor at a home in the 10500 block of Club House CIrcle in Lake Windcrest.
MAGNOLIA, TX

