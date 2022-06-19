Hope C. Hand, the founder and president of the United States Para-Equestrian Association, as well as a two-time Paralympian and a former IRS tax auditor, died at the age of 73
Hope C. Hand, 73, of Newtown Square, died of pancreatic cancer at her home on Sunday, June 12. She was the pioneering and inspirational founder, president, and executive director of the United States Para-Equestrian Association, a two-time U.S. paralympian, and a longtime corporate tax auditor for the Internal Revenue...www.bloggingbigblue.com
Comments / 0