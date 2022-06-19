ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘When lightning roars, go indoors’: U.S. averages about 23 lightning deaths per year

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — This week marks National Lightning Safety Awareness Week.

National Lightning Safety Awareness Week started in 2001. Since then, lightning deaths in the United States have dropped from about 55 per year to less than 30, the Lightning Safety Council said.

The average has now dropped to about 23 deaths per year and continues to decrease, weather officials said.

In the past five years, the death toll has averaged about 17 deaths per year.

Last year, there was a record low of 11 documented lightning deaths across the U.S.

Officials said there is no safe place outside when a thunderstorm is in the area.

On June 10, two children, ages 12 and 14 years old, were struck by lightning in Brevard County.

It happened in a neighborhood near A1A and Courtenay Parkway. Neighbors said it was one of the biggest bangs they ever heard, and that two girls were hit.

Witnesses told Channel 9 that the bolt of lightning hit a tree that two girls were standing under and the tree caught fire. One of the girls recovered while another, who was wearing metal braces, turned blue and had severe burning around her mouth.

According to statistics, dozens of Americans will be struck by lightning this summer, and 90% of people survive the strike.

“When lightning roars, go indoors,” the Lightning Safety Council said.

