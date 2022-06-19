ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union wins right to represent workers at Apple store for the first time

By CNN
 3 days ago
Julio Cortez/AP

CNN — Apple workers in Towson, Maryland, have voted to form the first-ever labor union at one of the tech giant’s U.S. stores.

The landmark union election finished on Saturday evening with 65 workers voting for unionization and 33 against it, a nearly two-to-one margin in favor of the union, according to a preliminary tally from the National Labor Relations Board.

The victory for union organizers at the Apple store in the Towson Town Center, a mall near Baltimore, comes during a broader wave of workplace activism that has emerged in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Saturday’s vote marks a major victory for retail workers at Apple, which has in recent months experienced a surge of employee activism within its corporate ranks — a movement that’s come to be known as #AppleToo.

Society
