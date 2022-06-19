ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City hosts Northern Region bass tournament

By Linda Cook
The City of Clinton will host the 2022 B.A.S.S. Nation Northern Region bass fishing tournament June 29, 30 and July 1. The Northern Region qualifying tournament will host anglers from up to nine states who will fish the waters located in Pools 13, 14 & 15, a news release says.

It is expected that the Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30 flights will feature 90 boats for qualifying, with 25 boats expected to make it to the Friday final cut.  Is it anticipated that there will be 350 total boaters, family members and spectators.

The boats will launch from the 9 th Ave. Boat ramp around 5:30 a.m. all 3 days, and the main public boat parking lot and overflow lots will be designated for these boats during all three days until approximately 4:30 p.m.

Local anglers will continue to have access to the 9 th Ave. Boat ramp, but please plan accordingly as the launch point will be congested from 5 a.m. daily until about 6 a.m and trailer parking will be limited.

Slip renters on A Dock will still have access to their boats from the North side parking lot by the Boat Repair Shop.  B Dock & C Dock slip renters are expected to experience little, if no disruptions.

Weigh-ins will take place all 3 days in the NW corner of the Candlelight Restaurant parking lot between 2-4 p.m. approximately. Those who want to watch the weigh-ins are asked to park in the Pony Field lot across the street.

