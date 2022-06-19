ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas woman accused of fatally beating adopted support dog

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas woman is accused of fatally beating her adopted service dog last year, authorities said.

Las Vegas police said Katherine Blount, 51, was arrested around 1:50 a.m. PDT on Tuesday when she was found camping inside a restroom at Siegfried & Roy Park, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Police said they checked Blount’s background and learned she was wanted on a felony warrant charging her with animal torture in the killing of a dog named Bucky.

In February 2021, officers responded to a home in Las Vegas for a report of a deceased animal, according to KLAS-TV. Police wrote in the warrant that Blount’s sister reported that Blount had killed the service dog, the Review-Journal reported.

The woman told police she had recently adopted the dog “to use as a support animal” for Blount, according to KLAS.

“Officers contacted Katherine at her front door,” police wrote in their report. “In plain view behind her, they could see a light-colored small animal that was not moving.”

Blount would not let officers inside her condominium, the Review-Journal reported. Police obtained a search warrant and found Bucky dead inside the home, according to the newspaper.

A necropsy showed that the dog died from acute blunt force trauma, police said.

Blount was charged with willful-malicious torture and maiming or killing a dog, according to Clark County online booking records.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show that Blount is expected to be placed on electronic monitoring and then taken to a mental health facility when she is released from custody, the Review-Journal reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

