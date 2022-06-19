ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MO

Local church hosts ‘Guys Way’ Car Show

By Andre Louque
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Glg8p_0gFhLfSB00

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Life Church of Carthage today celebrated fathers day after its Sunday service with a car, truck and motorcycle show.

Visitors had the chance to nominate their favorite automobiles, eat lunch, and enjoy fellowship.

Officials at the church hosted a 50/50 raffle as well as a gun raffle for a shotgun.

LCC says they put on The Guys Way Car Show to bring the family together and appreciate the 4-State community.

To find out more, click here.

