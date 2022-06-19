ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Marvel ‘Doctor Strange’ Sanctum Sanctorum LEGO Set Coming Soon

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. In the wake of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” a Marvel Infinity Saga LEGO Sanctum Sanctorum is coming soon. The set debuts on August 1, 2022, but you can preview it now....

