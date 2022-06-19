ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bucs Veteran Reveals His True Feelings On Tom Brady's Retirement

By Matt Hladik
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It looks like at least one of Tom Brady's teammates didn't really believe he was actually retiring this offseason. Bucs linebacker Lavonte David appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" last week and was asked by Eisen which retirement was more surprising, Brady's or Tampa Bay head Bruce Arians'....

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield, Seahawks Rumors

Soon after Baker Mayfield requested a trade away from the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason, two teams quickly emerged as the leading candidates to land the former No. 1 overall pick: the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers. While a trade deal between either of these teams has yet to go...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson Contract Suggestion

Contract negotiations can get tricky, but they might not need to be for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. NFL insider Josina Anderson thinks Jackson should simply present Deshaun Watson's contract to the Ravens' front office and ask for $10 million more than what he's getting paid. "If I'm Lamar Jackson I...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Tom Brady Ranking

The majority of NFL fans think Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in the history of football. However, Chris Simms wouldn't even place him in the top-five of current NFL signal callers. No, unfortunately that's not a joke. In Simms' latest NFL QB rankings, Brady sits at No. 8. Simms...
NFL
The Spun

Ray Lewis Video Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday, former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman posted a video with Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis. The two retired NFL stars were hanging out at the historic Colosseum in Rome. Lewis performed his iconic game entrance that he did before each contest during his 17-year NFL career. Edelman gave...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Eisen
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Finally Addresses His Infamous Kickoff Return Trip

One of the most iconic - or infamous depending on what team one roots for - moments involving Mike Tomlin came against the Baltimore Ravens. Return man Jacoby Jones raced down the sideline and appeared to have a clear lane to a kickoff return touchdown. As he sped down the Steelers sideline, he tripped over Tomlin's foot, which was on the field at the time.
NFL
The Spun

Report: There's Still 'High-Level' Baker Mayfield Trade Interest

Summer is officially underway, and yet the Cleveland Browns still haven't moved Baker Mayfield. That inaction could lead some to wonder if there's any market remaining for the 27-year-old quarterback. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Seattle Seahawks "still have a high-level of interest" in Mayfield. Furthermore, they're...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Watch: Terrell Owens Speaks At Marion Barber's Funeral

The funeral for Pro Bowl running back Marion Barber was held at Minnesota's Huntington Bank Stadium today and Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens - one of Barber's former teammates was there to give a speech. Speaking at Barber's funeral today, Owens recalled a story of the Pro Bowl...
HUNTINGTON, TX
The Spun

Torrey Smith Rips Rookie Dinners: NFL World Reacts

For years, NFL rookies have been forced to pay veterans' dinners. Well, former wide receiver Torrey Smith made it known that he wants that trend to stop. In a passionate rant that he unleashed on Twitter, Smith said Anquan Boldin showed him what a true leader does by shielding him from this form of rookie hazing.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Veteran#American Football
The Spun

Money A Factor For Rob Gronkowski: NFL World Reacts

Rob Gronkowski announced on Tuesday his decision to retire from the National Football League. Not everyone believes Gronk will stay retired, though. “It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call,” Gronk's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Adam Schefter. “This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.”
NFL
The Spun

John Harbaugh Reacts To Ravens Player's Heartbreaking Death

It was a tough day for the Baltimore Ravens family on Wednesday. Not only did the organization tragically lose ex-NFL DT Tony Siragusa, but also 26-year-old linebacker Jaylon Ferguson. Speaking on Ferguson's passing, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shared some kind words on the former third-round pick. “Jaylon was a...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Herschel Walker News

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker appeared to make an embarrassing mistake during an interview this week. Walker, arguably the best player in Georgia football history, is running for office in the state. The former NFL running back said in an interview this week that there are...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Player Died On Tuesday At 79

The NFL fraternity has lost far too many this week. On Tuesday, the Military Bowl Foundation confirmed that former Washington defensive back Brig Owens died at 79. Owens was a seventh-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 1965 where he converted to the safety position after starring at quarterback for the Cincinnati Bearcats.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tom Brady Uniform Tweet Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots put the league on notice this Wednesday, announcing that its bringing back its red jerseys and "Pat Patriot" logo for the 2022 season. This announcement from the Patriots generated so much buzz that even Tom Brady tweeted about the throwback uniforms. Brady's reaction to the news...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Chris Russo Reveals How Much He Gets Paid For 'First Take'

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo has a pretty good gig with his weekly appearances on ESPN's First Take. The legendary sports radio host revealed in an interview with Howard Stern this morning that he makes $10,000 per appearance on First Take. Russo is on the show every Wednesday and told Stern his contract runs for 40 weeks.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Spun

Rams Coach Sean McVay Is Getting His Own Statue

Sean McVay became the youngest NFL head coach to ever win a Super Bowl earlier this year. Now the 36-year-old will add to his legacy by getting a statue at his alma mater. According to Michael D. Clark of Journal-News, Miami University in Ohio is adding a McVay statue to its “Cradle Of Coaches” exhibit near Yager Stadium. It's already in progress with the podium in place.
NFL
NFL

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski announces retirement after 11 seasons with Patriots, Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski is retiring, again. The future Hall of Fame tight end announced Tuesday he is walking away from football after 11 seasons. "In college, I was asked to write about a dream job opportunity that I wanted to pursue and where the location would be," Gronk wrote on Instagram. "Every time I had to write about my future, no matter what, I picked being a professional football player. For that assignment though, we had to pick the location. So I wrote that I wanted to play in Tampa for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for many reasons, the sunny weather being #1. I completely forgot about writing this report until 2 years ago when I had the opportunity to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And let me tell ya, the journey in Tampa over the last 2 years has blown away what I originally wrote about in college, big time.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Jaguars Star Unlikely To Be Ready For Training Camp

There haven't been many bright spots for the Jacksonville Jaguars in recent years, but running back James Robinson is one of them. Undrafted out of Illinois State in 2020, Robinson has been the team's leading rusher in each of the past two seasons. However, after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 16 of last year, it doesn't look like the 23-year-old will be back in time for training camp.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: Offseason Photo Of Zion Williamson Is Going Viral

When healthy, Zion Williamson is one of the most physically-imposing players in the NBA. Heading into his fourth professional season after missing the entire 2021-22 campaign with a foot injury, the former No. 1 overall pick is looking ready to continue that reputation. An offseason photo of Zion is going...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Patriots Uniform News

The New England Patriots made waves on social media with their announcement of the long-awaited return of the "Pat Patriot" throwbacks. For the first time since 2012, New England will sport the clean and classic look, thanks to the NFL scrapping its alternate helmet ban. Word eventually got around to...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
547K+
Followers
65K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy