ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Victim identified in fatal Milford crash

By Hannah Cechini
WMDT.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Milford. Police say 28-year-old Latre Bonville of Magnolia was killed in the crash early...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 2

Jim Bob P
3d ago

When are people gonna learn to wear seatbelts?🤔 They saves lives and it's the LAW! RIP and condolences to the family!! 🙏

Reply
3
Related
WMDT.com

Pedestrian hit, killed in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – A 22-year-old Elkton man was killed in a crash Monday night in Ocean City. At around 9:40 p.m., police say a pedestrian was in the roadway in the area of 46th Street and Coastal Highway, not in a marked crosswalk. The vehicle that hit the victim was driving northbound on Coastal Highway at the time of the crash.
OCEAN CITY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Delaware State Police Investigating A Tuesday Evening Motorcycle Crash

At approximately 8:31 pm, New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS) and Minquas Fire Company of Newport were dispatched to the intersection of West Basin Road and Airport Road for a motor. vehicle collision involving a motorcycle, according to NCCEMS Assistant PIO Oliver Kocher. Kocher said responding units confirmed reports and advised...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Millsboro man arrested following police chase in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A Millsboro man is behind bars after he led police on a chase Tuesday evening. At around 7 p.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Rehoboth Avenue observed a brown Mercedes Benz displaying a ficticious Delaware registration plate. The officer tried to stop the vehicle in the second block of Baltimore Avenue, at which point an unknown passenger reportedly got out of the vehicle and the vehicle fled west on Baltimore Avenue.
MILLSBORO, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milford#Delaware State Police#Traffic Accident#Mazda
The Dispatch

Visiting Volunteer Firefighter Dies Crossing Coastal Highway

OCEAN CITY — A vehicle-pedestrian collision on Coastal Highway on Monday night claimed the life of a visiting volunteer firefighter in the resort for the annual convention. The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Coastal Highway in the area of 46th Street. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was in the roadway and not in a marked crosswalk, according to police reports.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Police ID Man Killed in Milford Car Crash

MILFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a man killed in a Friday, June 17 car crash in Milford. Troopers identified the victim as Latre Bonville, 28, of Magnolia, Del. Police said that at around 5:30 a.m. Friday, a blue 2020 Mazda 6 was traveling westbound on...
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Police: Teens rob Pittsville convenience store, flee in stolen vehicle

PITTSVILLE, Md. – Two teens have been charged after police say they robbed a convenience store and led police on a chase early Wednesday morning. At around 4:50 a.m., Maryland State Police troopers received a 911 call from an employee at the Shore Stop in Pittsville, reporting that the store had just been robbed and the suspect had a long gun. The employee reported that the suspect was a male and that he left in a white hatchback vehicle.
PITTSVILLE, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Robbery Investigation of Dollar Tree

New Castle – Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of Dollar Tree. On June 21st, 2022, at approximately 12:54 p.m., troopers responded to Dollar Tree at 1230 Beaver Brook Plaza in New Castle. The investigation revealed that the unknown white male suspect entered the store as an employee was waiting on customers. When the employee opened the cash register, the suspect approached the employee and began trying to grab money from the cash register. The employee quickly shut the cash register and the suspect pushed the employee away. The suspect then pulled out a knife and attempted to open the cash register but was unsuccessful, so he took the entire cash drawer and fled toward a development named Chaddwyk. No one was injured during the incident.
NEW CASTLE, DE
CBS Baltimore

Investigation Underway After Three, Including Minor, Stabbed In Ocean City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people, including a minor, were hospitalized after they were stabbed in Ocean City near the boardwalk around midnight Monday, police said. Ocean City Police Department responded to the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue for reports of a fight. One of the adult victims was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore City, the second adult was flown to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, and the third victim, identified only as a juvenile, was transported to a hospital in Salisbury. The conditions of the three victims are currently unknown. The investigation is still ongoing and active, and no arrests have yet been announced in the incident. Missy Johnson, visiting from Virginia, said potential violence is the reason she only brings her grandchildren to the boardwalk during the day. But others say they aren’t fearful. “I feel comfortable coming down here,” said Michael Agro, who has been visiting the resort town all his life. “Law enforcement is out there doing their job. It’s one of my favorite places in the world, it’s always been safe for me.”    
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Fatal collision in Ocean City, car strikes pedestrian

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Police Department is currently on the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the area of 47th Street and Coastal Highway northbound. OCPD has confirmed the pedestrian was struck and killed during this crash. Traffic northbound is currently...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Daily Voice

Victims Airlifted In Triple Ocean City Boardwalk Stabbing

Three people were stabbed late on Monday, June 20 during a fight near the boardwalk in Ocean City, officials in Maryland announced. Two people had to be airlifted and one other was transported to an area hospital after a fight broke out shortly before midnight on Monday night in the 10 block of Wicomico Street, according to the Ocean City Police Department.
OCEAN CITY, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle Juvenile

Delaware State Police Troop 2 is issuing a Gold Alert for 13-year-old Chayla Scott of Bear, Delaware. Chayla was last seen on June 20, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Gabe’s, located at 700 Eden Circle in Bear. Attempts to contact or locate Chayla have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
BEAR, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Shark Landmark is ‘Swimming' Again in its Roadside Tank After Crash

An early morning car crash on February 5 left Captain Bones Bait & Tackle's beloved outdoor landmark - its "shark in a box" - severely damaged in Odessa, Delaware. Pat Foley, owner of Captain Bones, said that the crash left the shark with a broken fin and knocked it off of its original hanging wires inside the tank.
ODESSA, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots Boy, 2 Teens in Wilmington, Delaware

An 8-year-old boy and two teenagers are recovering after they were shot by a gunman in Wilmington, Delaware. The 8-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were on the 300 block of South Jackson Street around 7 p.m. Monday when a gunman opened fire, shooting all three victims.
WILMINGTON, DE
fox40jackson.com

8-year-old boy, two teens in stable condition after shooting in Delaware

An 8-year-old boy and two teenagers were shot on Monday evening in Wilmington, police said. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 300 block of South Jackson Street, Wilmington Police said in a news release. Officers found three boys, ages 8, 16 and 17, shot and all were taken to a hospital, police said. Police did not release details about the extent of the boys’ injuries, but said they were stable.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Maryland Police Investigating Two Separate Mass Stabbings, 7 Hospitalized

The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a serious assault in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. Police said on June 20, 2022, at approximately 11:58 p.m., officers responded to the 10-blk of Wicomico Street for a report of a fight. Upon arrival officers located three victims with...
OCEAN CITY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Magnolia Man Killed In Milford Early Friday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on June 17, 2022, in the Milford area as Latre Bonville, 28, of Magnolia. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Milford area on...
firststateupdate.com

Pedestrian Struck In Delaware City Sunday Succumbs To Her Injuries

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Delaware City area on Sunday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on June 19, 2022, at approximately 12:31 a.m., a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on South Dupont...
DELAWARE CITY, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy