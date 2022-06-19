This Apple Accessory Is Set To See Volume Growth Of 75%; Analyst Says Cupertino Could Develop Second-Gen Version

The rumoured big feature of the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro may have been confirmed in Apple’s new software update.iOS 16, which was released this week, includes a range of references to always-on displays, according to Apple blog 9to5mac. The new software was announced earlier this week, and is now available to developers, allowing people to pick through the code found inside.The software has a range of different frameworks that are used to manage how bright the display of the phone is. And they include references to phones with an always-on display, the site claimed.They do not appear to be references...

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO