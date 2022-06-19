ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

One person rescued after vehicle drives into pond

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was rescued after a car drove into a pond...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox40jackson.com

Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office has identified a female who was hit and killed by a vehicle on Thursday, May 19. According to the coroner’s office, they responded to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on May 19 to investigate the death of a woman who was hit by a vehicle in the 3900 block of Plank Road near the intersection of Mohican Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Child seriously hurt after ATV crash in Zachary; two rushed to hospital

ZACHARY - At least two children were hurt in a crash involving an ATV in East Baton Rouge late Wednesday morning. The wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. on Milldale Road, just west of Reames Road, and involved multiple children. Sources said two were taken to a hospital, one of them in serious condition.
ZACHARY, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Accidents
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Person in critical condition after shooting off N Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE - A person was seriously hurt in a shooting on off N Foster Drive early Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported shortly after noon on Madison Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Sources said a male victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 person critical after shooting on Madison Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting that occurred in the 5000 block of Madison Avenue. Officials state that a male victim was shot and is in critical condition and is being transported to a local hospital. Details are limited at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Maria#Accident#The East Baton Rouge#Parish Sheriff S Office#Ebrso
brproud.com

Driver in critical condition after early morning crash on Thomas Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Fire Department says one person is in critical condition after an early Monday morning crash on Thomas Road. Crews were called to the 3200 block of Thomas Road after an 18-wheeler crashed after 5 a.m., according to BRFD. The fire department said the driver of the 18-wheeler was extradited and flown to a local hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Multiple children involved in rollover crash on Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE - A wreck resulted in an overturned vehicle with multiple children involved, according to officials. Sources told WBRZ first responders were on the way to Nicholson Drive and West McKinley Street shortly before 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Minor injuries were reported. Five people were taken to a local...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD searching for missing woman with dementia

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing Baton Rouge woman. According to BRPD, Marilyn Williams, 65, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, in the 2900 block of Canonicus Street. She was wearing a gray shirt, blue scrubs, and Saints slippers at that time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Body found along Ascension Parish highway identified

GONZALES - Deputies identified a body found along a highway in Ascension Parish on June 17. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday the body was that of Deon Foster, 43. An initial autopsy report showed no signs of trauma, and detectives are awaiting the results of a toxicology report.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

One from Louisiana Dead and One Arrested After Early Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 30

One from Louisiana Dead and One Arrested After Early Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 30. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 30 near the LA 327 Spur in East Baton Rouge Parish shortly after 3:00 a.m. on June 19, 2022. Summer McKinnon, 22, of Walker, Louisiana died as a result of the accident. McKinnon was driving a 2021 Honda Accord north on LA 30 at the time, according to the preliminary investigation. A 2019 Audi A8 was driving south on LA 30 at the same time. McKinnon crossed the median, entered the opposing lane, and hit the Audi head-on for unknown reasons.
WALKER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teens Killed in Single Vehicle Crash After Vehicle Left Roadway and Became Submerged

Louisiana Teens Killed in Single Vehicle Crash After Vehicle Left Roadway and Became Submerged. Louisiana – On June 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single vehicle crash on LA 427 near Bayou Manchac in Ascension Parish shortly after 12:00 p.m. Caroline Smith, 16, and Chloe Hamilton, 16, both from Prairieville, Louisiana were killed in the crash. Smith was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala on LA 427, according to the preliminary investigation. Smith failed to negotiate a right curve, exited the roadway to the right, entered through a gravel shoulder, and struck a tree for unknown reasons. Following the collision with the tree, the vehicle vaulted into a private pond and became completely submerged.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WAFB

27-year-old killed in shooting on Plank Road Monday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Homicide Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 27-year-old male. According to BRPD, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Plank Road. Officials state that Devin King, 27, was shot and killed while attempting...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Accidents happen often on Old Perkins Road, say neighbors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two Prairieville families suffered a heartbreaking loss. High school students Caroline Smith and Chloe Hamilton were on La 427 (Old Perkins Road) when Smith, who State Police say was behind the wheel, missed a right curve. The car reportedly went off the road, through some bushes, hitting a tree, and into a nearby pond where it became submerged.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy