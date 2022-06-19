Heat, humidity return this week, fewer storms
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather
High pressure over the Great Lakes provided a pleasant northwesterly flow, and much lower humidity, under sunny skies all weekend.
A warm front will pass north of the region late tonight, as low pressure moves across southern Canada, accompanied by a band of clouds and possibly a sprinkle in the northeast.
Winds will shift to the southwest Monday, initiating a warming trend, with highs rebounding into the mid-80s. The heat will return for the first official day of summer on Tuesday.
Scattered afternoon storms are likely with a weak cold front Wednesday that will wash out over the Ohio River Valley, prolonging the heat into next weekend.
Forecast
- Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 78
- Tonight: Some clouds, mild. Low 59
- Monday: Partly cloudy, warm. High 85
- Tuesday: Sunny, hot. High 94 (65)
- Wednesday: Mix clouds and sun, muggy, storms p.m. High 94 (75)
- Thursday: Clearing, warm. High 88 (68)
- Friday: Sunny, hot. High 92 (66)
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot High 93 (69)
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 0