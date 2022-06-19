ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Heat, humidity return this week, fewer storms

By Ben Gelber
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

High pressure over the Great Lakes provided a pleasant northwesterly flow, and much lower humidity, under sunny skies all weekend.

A warm front will pass north of the region late tonight, as low pressure moves across southern Canada, accompanied by a band of clouds and possibly a sprinkle in the northeast.

Winds will shift to the southwest Monday, initiating a warming trend, with highs rebounding into the mid-80s. The heat will return for the first official day of summer on Tuesday.

Scattered afternoon storms are likely with a weak cold front Wednesday that will wash out over the Ohio River Valley, prolonging the heat into next weekend.

Forecast

  • Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 78
  • Tonight: Some clouds, mild. Low 59
  • Monday: Partly cloudy, warm. High 85
  • Tuesday: Sunny, hot. High 94 (65)
  • Wednesday: Mix clouds and sun, muggy, storms p.m. High 94 (75)
  • Thursday: Clearing, warm. High 88 (68)
  • Friday: Sunny, hot. High 92 (66)
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot High 93 (69)
