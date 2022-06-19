Gainesville house fire displaces seven

Seven people were displaced after a fire Sunday, June 19, on Bronco Lane in Gainesville. Provided by Hall County Fire Rescue

Flames engulfed a Gainesville home Sunday, June 19, after the family heard an explosion in their garage, according to authorities.

Hall County firefighters responded around 8:30 a.m. Sunday to the 3000 block of Bronco Lane, where heavy smoke and flames were emanating from the home.

EMS Division Chief Christie Grice said seven people — four adults and three children — were displaced by the fire, and the American Red Cross has been requested to assist them.

The family was home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters cleared the scene after 11:30 a.m. Sunday, but the cause of the fire is unknown.

The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.