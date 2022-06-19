Stolen vehicle and drug arrest of two felons

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) arrested two felons after responding to a call regarding suspicious activity early morning on Jun 16.

WPPD officers were notified of a suspicious vehicle and persons near the Trail Ridge Apartment complex.

When officer arrived, they found two suspects seated in a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Colorado Springs.

The suspects were identified as Johnathan Oberg and Tia Levy. They were placed under arrest and charged.

Johnathan Oberg

Johnathan Oberg faces the following charges:

Falsely Report Identity to LEO (Felony 6)

Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft (Felony 5)

Forgery (Felony 5)

Possession of Blank Financial Transaction Document (Felony 6)

Possession of More than Two Financial Devices (Felony 6)

Criminal Possession of ID document (Felony 6)

Tia Levy

Tia Levy faces the following charges:

Falsely Report Identity to LEO (Felony 6)

Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

Five Active Felony warrants

One Misdemeanor warrant

