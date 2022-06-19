Swap that tanning oil for sunscreen — tanning isn't cool anymore, according to beauty influencers

Click here to read the full article. Organizers of KCON have unveiled a second tranche of talent joining the 10th anniversary edition of the celebration of K-pop and other aspects of South Korean pop culture. Additional acts announced Wednesday include Ateez, INI, JO1, Kep1er, Lightsum, Loona, NCT Dream and TO1. They join the previously announced stars Cravity, Enhyphen, Itzy, Nmixx, Stayc, the Boyz and WJSN. The three-day event, now branded as ‘KCON 2022 LA Presented by Toyota’ is backed by CJ ENM, the Korean entertainment conglomerate behind films including “Parasite,” “Decision to Leave” and “Broker.” CJ ENM also recently bolstered its already impressive...

